Nothing Phone 1 gets a feature-packed encore before the final curtain falls

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 1 gets a new update with Android 15’s Privacy space feature.

Other additions include a Hotspot Manager, a toggle for face unlock vibration, and the June security patch.

This may be one of the device’s final feature updates, with no more OS upgrades coming.

The Nothing Phone 1 might be nearing the end of its update life, but it’s not quite done yet. A new software update is rolling out that brings one of Android 15’s key features, with a specific tailoring to Nothing’s UI.

According to a post on the official Nothing Community forum, the update introduces Privacy space: a new secure area on your phone for sensitive apps and data. You can access it by swiping right in the app drawer, and it works much like the feature seen on other Android phones, requiring separate authentication and keeping apps isolated from the rest of the system. You can also set a different privacy password for both the new Privacy space and the existing App Locker.

The update also brings a revamped Hotspot Manager for controlling connected devices, fixes an issue with the Glyph Composer lighting effect, and lets users disable face unlock vibrations via a new toggle. As expected, the June 2025 Android security patch is included, as well as other big fixes.

This could be one of the last feature-rich updates for the Nothing Phone 1. Nothing previously confirmed to Android Authority that the device won’t get Android 16, as it has already received its three promised OS upgrades. Security patches will continue for a bit longer, but new feature rollouts will likely start tapering off without the latest OS support.

Initial user reactions to the Nothing post in the comments are mixed. Some celebrated finally getting Private space, while others voiced disappointment about ongoing camera quality issues they had hoped might be addressed in the update.

