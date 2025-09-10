Nothing OS 4.0 is coming, and Phone 1 users might also get a surprise

TL;DR Nothing has begun teasing the launch of Nothing OS 4.0, its Android 16-based update.

The new update is scheduled to be released this month, in line with the company’s promise.

Even though the Nothing Phone 1 has reached the end of its platform update lifecycle, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has teased a new “program” for Phone 1 users.

Android 16‘s rollout has not been impressive outside of Google Pixel devices. Even though Samsung has begun rolling it out for more phones, it took its own sweet time to get here, and other OEMs are even further behind the curve. Nothing promised that it would release Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 in September, and the company has now begun teasing the new update. The company could also have something in store for users of its first phone, the Nothing Phone 1.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

Nothing has begun teasing the launch of Nothing OS 4.0 on its social media handles.

The teaser shows off a few redesigned icons we expect to see with the new update.

During the launch of the Nothing Phone 3, Nothing announced that its Android 16-based platform update would arrive in Q3 2025, which means it’s coming this month if the company remains on schedule.

The Nothing OS 4.0 update is expected to come to Nothing Phone 2 and newer devices. The original Nothing Phone 1, launched in July 2022, has already reached the end of its platform update lifecycle — Nothing promised three years of Android version updates and delivered on that. There’s another year of security updates left for the device.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei took to X to announce that the company is working on a “program” for Phone 1 users.

It’s unclear what this means, but it sounds like the device could potentially receive an Android 16 update. Given the device’s age and the fact that Nothing isn’t obligated to provide any further stable platform updates, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was more of a “beta” or “experimental access” update for enthusiasts only. There’s also a fair possibility that this could be a trade-in or device upgrade program, perhaps offering Phone 1 users some extra discount to jump up to a newer Nothing or CMF phone.

Hopefully, we will learn more about what’s in store for Phone 1 users when the company finally releases the update.

Follow