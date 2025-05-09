Forget Audio Overviews — NotebookLM's next big feat could be generating Video Overviews

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Here at Android Authority, we are some serious NotebookLM stans. Google’s AI-powered research collaborator debuted last year, and we haven’t looked back. We love NotebookLM as a productivity booster, employ it internally to quickly reference critical documentation, and have been just utterly blown away by how cool listening to its “virtual podcast” Audio Overviews can be. Understandably, we’re super excited to learn about what’s coming next, and it sounds like Google may be about to take Audio Overviews to its next logical evolution.

One of Google’s more advanced AI efforts to emerge has been the Veo 2 video generation model, letting users create short video clips based on their prompts. Now TestingCatalog has uncovered evidence that suggests Google may be about to supercharge NotebookLM with Veo 2-powered Video Overviews.

The site was poking around NotebookLM’s web interface and managed to surface a new option in the right “Studio” panel for Video Overviews, right next to where we currently find Audio Overviews.

As for how this might work, the report gets much more speculative — it doesn’t sound like any of this functionality is actually operational just yet. Right now, the videos you can generate with Veo 2 are limited to just several seconds long, and nowhere near the length we’re used to from Audio Overviews. It feels unlikely that we’re about to experience a sea change in what Google is able to accomplish here, so perhaps Video Overviews might fuse shorter clips with longer, overarching audio narration.

In addition to uncovering that work towards Video Overviews, TestingCatalog also highlights a new “Editor’s picks” category for saved notebooks. While this one also doesn’t appear to be working just yet, the fact that we’re even talking about editorial curation could easily imply that Google is working on a public way to share notebook resources and highlight the best and most useful among them.

Considering this is the first we’re seeing of either of these, it still might be a little early to expect either to go official at Google I/O later this month, but we can always dream.

