Google's auto-podcasting NotebookLM tool now lets you steer the discussion

The note-taking and research tool is getting new features for Audio Overview.

Users can now sign up to try NotebookLM Business.

Google initially launched NotebookLM, the Gemini-powered research and note-taking app, back in July 2023. Although it was released as an “Experimental” feature, that’s not the case anymore. The company is ready to make the app official and introduce new features in the process.

Today, the Mountain View-based firm announced that it is removing the Experimental label from NotebookLM. Along with the change, it’s set to get a pair of new features that add to the Audio Overview experience.

If you’re unfamiliar with Audio Overview, it’s a feature in NotebookLM where two “AI hosts” summarize your documents, make connections between topics, and discuss the content back and forth, kind of like a podcast. These generated discussions can also be downloaded so you can listen to them later.

Google has now added the ability for the user to steer the conversation. As the company explains, a user can now pick a specific topic to focus on or adjust the level of expertise before generating a discussion. The second feature enables background listening so you can continue working as the audio plays.

For professionals, Google also announced it is launching a business version of NotebookLM. The tech giant says that NotebookLM Business has “enhanced features” compared to the free version, but doesn’t elaborate on the difference. But if you’re interested in trying it out, you can sign up for the pilot program to get early access. Google mentions it will provide pricing details for the business version later this year.

