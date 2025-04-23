Google I/O 2025: Material 3 Expressive, Android 16 for TV, and more confirmed

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed its list of sessions for I/O 2025.

The session list confirms earlier reports about Material 3 Expressive, Android 16 for TV, and Gemini for Android Automotive.

It’s also revealed that Android XR will see a public launch “later this year.”

Back in February, Google revealed that its two-day developer conference would start on May 20. As the countdown clock gets closer to zero, we’re now learning about what the company will discuss at Google I/O 2025.

On the Google I/O website, the tech giant has now released a list of sessions for the event, giving us an idea of what to expect. It mentions that one of the topics that’ll be discussed is Material 3 Expressive. This confirms our report from last week, where we found evidence of this new version of Material Design. While we don’t know much about Material 3 Expressive yet, we have seen it in action in the Android Settings app.

Meanwhile, the session called “Engage users on Google TV with excellent TV apps” mentions preparing for Android 16 for TV. In November 2024, we reported that Google could skip Android 15 for TV and go right to Android 16. The overview paragraph in this section appears to confirm our report.

Something else we discovered that has now been confirmed is Gemini’s integration into Android Auto and Android Automotive. In the “New in-car app experiences” session, Google mentions: Preview Gemini in-car, with seamless navigation and personalized entertainment. Build next-gen in-car app experiences for Android Auto, cars with Google built in, and Android Automotive OS. Other notable Android-related topics that Google will touch on include: Android XR: A new SDK developer preview is launching during I/O with a public launch happening “later this year.”

A new SDK developer preview is launching during I/O with a public launch happening “later this year.” Desktop windowing for Android: Google will talk about desktop windowing and stylus support to “let users manage multiple tasks.”

Google will talk about desktop windowing and stylus support to “let users manage multiple tasks.” Google Pay and Wallet: This session will cover the latest features.

This session will cover the latest features. Gemini Nano: The company is introducing a new set of generative AI APIs that can be used to “summarize, proofread, and rewrite text, as well as to generate image descriptions.”

The company is introducing a new set of generative AI APIs that can be used to “summarize, proofread, and rewrite text, as well as to generate image descriptions.” Chrome: Google is adding built-in AI APIs “to enable your web app to translate, summarize, write, and rewrite content for your users.”

