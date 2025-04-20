Here's how the Nintendo Switch 2 stacks up against Android gaming handhelds

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be another smash hit for the Japanese company, at least until pricing is considered. The $450 price tag on the console itself isn’t too far off from what most people expected, but the jump to $90 for games like Mario Kart World makes it a tough pill to swallow in today’s economy (and that’s before tariffs).

But the good news is there are Switch 2 alternatives! And I’m not talking about the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or even the PlayStation Portal. I’m talking about Android gaming devices, which have absolutely exploded in popularity over the past few years.

So if you’re not convinced by what the Nintendo Switch 2 has to offer, here’s a quick rundown of what you’ll find on the Android side of the aisle.

AYANEO brings premium retro vibes

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

When it comes to premium Android gaming handhelds, AYANEO is the brand to beat. You won’t save much on the upfront cost of the gaming handheld, but if you’re looking to emulate demanding games (including the Switch), it doesn’t get any better than the AYANEO Pocket EVO.

It’s big, with full-size Hall-effect sticks flanking a gorgeous 7-inch OLED panel. These two features are frustratingly absent from the Nintendo Switch 2, which uses untested sticks and a standard LCD panel at launch. Obviously I don’t have my hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 for comparison yet, but I can’t gush enough about how excellent the sticks are. It’s the most comfortable handheld I’ve ever used by a county mile.

The EVO is powered by a Snapdragon G3 Gen 2, which is last year’s edition of Qualcomm’s gaming handheld-focused chipset. AYANEO has already announced a device with the latest Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 in the AYANEO Pocket S2, but it doesn’t have a release date as of writing.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Regardless, the chipset is capable of running anything you can throw at it. Demanding Android games, emulators, and more are within your reach. Another of my favorite uses for this device is local game streaming, which breathed new life into my Steam library. The only caveat is that the unusual GPU doesn’t have the best driver support from the community, but hopefully that changes as more companies adopt the gaming-focused lineup of chips.

AYANEO devices are premium handhelds that demand a premium price.

The bad news here is that the Pocket EVO starts at $469 for the 128GB+8GB configuration and maxes out at $669 for the 1TB+16GB model. That’s even more expensive than the Switch 2, at least until you start taking games into account.

AYANEO has a few cheaper devices, like the GBA-focused Pocket Micro and the Game Boy-like Pocket DMG, but they aren’t really replacements for the Nintendo Switch 2. They are great devices though, if you don’t mind different form factors.

Reliable performance from the AYN Odin 2

AYN

While the AYANEO Pocket EVO’s chipset can be a mixed bag when it comes to compatibility, the AYN Odin 2 lineup offers reliable performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. That puts it at the forefront of emulation, with reliable performance on everything from upscaled PS2 to compatible Nintendo Switch games.

The Odin 2 comes in three different sizes: the 5-inch screen of the Odin 2 Mini, the 6-inch screen of the Odin 2, and the 7-inch screen of the Odin 2 Portal. No matter which one you pick, you’re getting an HD display. Only the Odin 2 Portal has an AMOLED panel though, with the others sporting IPS and miniLED, respectively.

In terms of ergonomics, the Odin 2 lineup might not be quite as comfortable as the AYANEO Pocket EVO, but it’s probably going to outclass the Nintendo Switch 2’s flat design. They all have Hall-effect sticks and analog triggers too, so you get great accuracy and no stick drift over time.

The Odin 2 lineup can also emulate Xbox and PS3 thanks to Linux support.

The AYN Odin 2 has another trick up its sleeve: Linux. All three devices can boot into a test build of ROCKNIX, which can be loaded onto a simple microSD card. This turns it into the most powerful Arm Linux handheld on the market, unlocking Xbox and PS3 emulation, both of which aren’t fully baked on Android (yet).

In terms of pricing, they are all more affordable than the Nintendo Switch 2, with the exception of the $499 Max variant of the Odin 2 Portal, which comes with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The base 128+8GB model starts at $329 though, with the 512+12GB Pro variant offering the best value at $399. The Odin 2 starts at $299 for 128+8GB, and the Odin 2 Mini starts at $339 for the same configuration.

Incredible value from Retroid

If you’re not looking to emulate Switch and PS3 games, you can do with a much less powerful gaming handheld. That’s where the Retroid comes in. Its flagship devices, the Retroid Pocket 5 and Pocket Flip 2, are still rocking the Snapdragon 865, which came out more than five years ago.

Still, it’s a flagship-level SoC, and it’s more than capable of playing demanding Android games and emulating nearly every console. Higher-end stuff like Switch emulation will be hit-or-miss, but that’s true on just about any device. Even the Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t perfectly compatible with Switch 1 games, so the sad truth there is that the original Switch is still your best bet if you want to play Switch games.

Apart from that, though, the Retroid Pocket 5 and Flip 2 are excellent devices. The Pocket 5 has a standard horizontal format, similar to the Nintendo Switch 2, with a 5.5-inch AMOLED panel. It’s smaller than the Switch 2, which might be a good thing if you’re used to something more manageable like the Switch Lite.

Retroid

The Pocket Flip 2 is even more compact, with a clamshell design that looks like a Nintendo DS—without the second screen, of course. It has the same 5.5-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 865 SoC, with a second variant packing a Dimensity 1100. The former is a better pick for emulation, though, since the 865 has mature, highly optimized drivers. Plus, it shares something else in common with the Pocket 5, which is Linux support via ROCKNIX.

Retroid gaming handhelds offer the best value for your money.

However, the Flip 2 is still under pre-order, so don’t expect to get one until around the same time the Nintendo Switch 2 launches. The Snapdragon 865 version will run $229 for 128+8GB, with the Retroid Pocket 5 costing $10 less at $219. Both are an incredible value when compared to the Nintendo Switch 2 though, so grab whichever form factor appeals to you more. They both come in very attractive colorways, which, for whatever reason, Nintendo neglected for the Switch 2 launch.

Budget champions from ANBERNIC

Anbernic

There are a ton of cheap retro gaming handhelds flooding the market, but most of them run Linux. ANBERNIC is one of the few that makes budget Android-based gaming handhelds, and although they tend to be less powerful than the options above, they’re still great alternatives to the Nintendo Switch.

The most similar is the RG-556, which has a 5.48-inch HD AMOLED display. That’s quite a bit smaller than the 7-inch screen on the Switch 2, but the OLED panel should feature darker blacks and better battery efficiency.

The Tiger T820 SoC isn’t nearly as capable as the previous devices on our list, so it’s better suited to retro titles up to and including PlayStation 2 games. However, there’s a new version called the RG-557 coming out soon, and it should comfortably stretch up to Wii U and upscaled PS2. The current version costs just $189 for the 128+8GB version, making it an exceptional value.

ANBERNIC devices come in all sizes and flavors, but favor the budget end.

For something even cheaper, the RG-406H features a more compact 4-inch IPS display with a 4:3 aspect ratio that’s great for retro emulation. It won’t play Switch games with the same Tiger T820 chipset, but at $160 it’s cheaper than a current-gen Nintendo Switch Lite.

The RG Cube is another fan favorite, with a unique 4-inch IPS display with a 1:1 ratio. This gives it a squat look that I personally love, and it’s super comfortable to game on. Again, it features the same Tiger T820 SoC for solid retro performance, but don’t expect any miracles when it comes to demanding emulators. It also costs $160, although it can frequently be found on sale for less.

Don’t you have a phone?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Finally, I would be remiss not to mention the device you already have. Most modern smartphones can easily emulate retro games, and flagships from the last few years should even be capable of emulating Switch 1 games. This is especially true if you have a gaming phone or anything with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, which offers power unlike anything found in current gaming handhelds.

For pure gaming, I’d recommend the Nubia REDMAGIC 10 Pro ($899 at Amazon). It has all the bells and whistles of the most powerful phones on the market, outperforming even the Galaxy S25 Ultra in our testing. It’s also cheap, starting at $650. That’s more than a Nintendo Switch 2, but it’s also more powerful and, well, a working smartphone.

A telescopic controller turns your phone into a mini Nintendo Switch.

To make the experience more Switch-like, I recommend picking up a controller like the Backbone One ($99.99 at Amazon) or Razer Kishi V2 ($92 at Amazon). The Backbone One felt remarkably similar to the Switch in my testing, but it costs over $100, making it a steep investment for a controller. The Kishi V2 is bulkier and retails for $100, but it can frequently be found half off.

Of course, you can also use any Bluetooth controllers you have lying around, but that feels less like a Nintendo Switch alternative and more like a standard gaming setup. I’d recommend sticking with telescopic controllers, which offer the best of both worlds.