Snapdragon's latest gaming SoCs bring better performance to your next Android handheld

TL;DR Qualcomm has launched the new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, G2 Gen 2, and G1 Gen 2 SoCs for the next generation of Android gaming handhelds.

All three SoCs feature performance improvements over their predecessors.

They can also be optionally paired with the Snapdragon X61 5G modem for on-the-go cloud gaming.

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets are found in some of the best gaming phones, and that’s not even surprising. Many Snapdragon chipsets have also found their way to the budding Android gaming handheld category. There’s definitely momentum in this market, and Qualcomm is upgrading its lineup of dedicated handheld gaming chips, enabling OEMs to give consumers more powerful and updated choices when shopping for their next Android-based gaming handheld.

Qualcomm’s G-series chips are divided into three tiers: G1, G2, and G3. G1 is the base-level SoC intended for game streaming, whereas G2 sits in the middle for mainstream gaming needs. If you want the best, you can jump up to the G3 for enthusiast-level gaming features.

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3

The star of the show is the new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, an upgrade over the G3x Gen 2 from 2023. It features eight Kryo cores in a configuration comprising one prime core, five performance cores, and two efficiency cores. Qualcomm hasn’t mentioned what exact cores these are, nor their clock speeds, but the company claims a 30% performance increase compared to the predecessor. There’s an Adreno A32 GPU on board, boasting a 28% performance increase from its predecessor’s A32 GPU.

For its features, the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 can support up to 144Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution displays. It also features hardware-accelerated ray tracing, Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 3.0. This is also the first Snapdragon G series SoC to support Lumen, Unreal Engine 5’s fully dynamic global illumination and reflections system.

Connectivity-wise, the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is paired with the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 module that grants it Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. If the OEM wants, they can also equip the optional Qualcomm X61 5G modem in the handheld for on-the-go cloud gaming.

The Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 will be present in upcoming devices like the AYANEO Pocket S2, the AYANEO Gaming Pad, and the ONEXPLAYER ONEXSUGAR 1.

Snapdragon G2 Gen 2

The new Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 succeeds the G2 Gen 1 from 2023. It features eight Kryo cores: one prime core, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores. Qualcomm claims a 2.3x performance increase compared to its predecessor. An Adreno A22 GPU is also on board, boasting a 3.8x performance increase from its predecessor’s A21 GPU.

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 supports up to 144Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution displays. It also features Snapdragon Game Super Resolution and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0. Similar to the G3 Gen 3, this is paired with the FastConnect 7800 module and the optional Qualcomm X61 5G modem.

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 will be present in upcoming devices like the next Retroid Pocket.

Snapdragon G1 Gen 2

If you want a handheld for game streaming or basic gaming, you can look at devices with the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2, which succeeds the G1 Gen 1 from 2023. It features eight Kryo cores in a configuration comprising two performance and six efficiency cores. Qualcomm claims an 80% performance increase compared to its predecessor. There’s an Adreno A12 GPU on board, which boasts a 25% performance increase from its predecessor’s A11 GPU.

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 can support up to 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution displays. It also supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 and can optionally be paired with the Snapdragon X61 5G modem.

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 will be present in upcoming devices like the Retroid Pocket PR Classic.

Snapdragon G-series compared to Snapdragon mobile processors

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

What’s the point of the Snapdragon G-series when we already have Snapdragon mobile processors, you ask? Since Android is an open platform, any OEM can use a Snapdragon mobile processor in a gaming handheld, as we’ve seen many do in the past.

However, even though there is an overlap, the needs of a gaming handheld differ from those of a smartphone. OEMs would be paying for features like NPUs that aren’t as useful in the current Android gaming landscape, a cost they would eventually be passing onto the user. By opting for a targeted SoC that better fits their product, the OEM can better serve their customers’ needs and budgets.

In response to a question comparing the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 to the newest flagship Snapdragon mobile processor, Qualcomm says that the G3 Gen 3 is positioned for exceptional peak performance and sustained performance. Handheld gaming consoles are usually picked up and played for longer sessions than phones, so the SoC platform is designed to complement the use case.

We’ll soon be testing these new SoCs in upcoming products. Let us know in the comments if you have any questions!

