AYANEO just announced a new flagship gaming handheld, plus its first gaming tablet

TL;DR AYANEO has announced two new gaming devices with the latest Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor.

The Pocket S2 is a refresh of its flagship handheld, and the Gaming Pad is the company’s first tablet.

The Pocket S2 will be available later this month, and the Gaming Pad is expected in May 2025.

AYANEO has established itself as one of the few truly premium brands in gaming handhelds, with devices like the Pocket DMG and Pocket EVO sporting unparalleled performance. Now, the company has announced two new devices with even more power, one representing new, unexplored territory for the company.

The first device is a refresh of the flagship AYANEO Pocket S, appropriately called the Pocket S2. This will be the first device powered by the new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor announced earlier today by Qualcomm. Designed for high-end gaming handhelds, it offers sustained peak performance and improved efficiency for gaming.

Apart from the chipset, the Pocket S2 largely maintains the same design language as its predecessor. It features a flat design with a 6.3-inch 2K IPS display and a premium full metal CNC body. There’s also a new air intake grate on the back of the device, which should help keep that new chip running at full capacity for longer. It’s expected to launch later this month, although we still don’t have details on pricing or availability.

AYANEO

The other new surprise AYANEO device is a gaming tablet. Called the Gaming Pad, it will sport the same Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor as the Pocket S2 for maximum gaming power and efficiency. It features an 8.3-inch 1440P 120Hz LCD gaming display, with a glass back and a full metal CNC frame. There are also new Hall sticks and Hall linear triggers for more precise control.

We still don’t know too much about the device, but the announcement teases an ecosystem of accessories, including a gamepad. With hardcore gaming in mind, it has an enhanced cooling system and a large battery capacity, although we don’t have the exact specifications yet. It’s expected to launch in May 2025, competing with the likes of the REDMAGIC Nova Gaming Tablet.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like