Bad news gamers: Retro gaming handhelds receive death blow with even more tariff hikes

TL;DR As trade tensions escalate, duties on products coming directly from China will be triple the initial rate.

Goods will be taxed at 90% of their value or a minimum of $75, increasing to $150 on June 1.

This will come into force on May 2, when the de minimis exception closes in the US.

When it rains, it pours, and right now it’s pouring on fans of retro game emulation. Just last week, the Trump administration announced an end to the de minimis exception that removed taxes from products under $800 coming directly from China, with a 30% or $25 minimum duty to be levied starting in a few weeks. Now, as trade tensions escalate, those rates have tripled.

Starting on May 2, products coming directly from China will be subject to duties of 90% of their stated value. The minimum duty is $75, so nearly every retro gaming handheld will double in price after that date. On June 1, the minimum will increase to $150, making cheap handhelds a thing of the past.

Of course, this is just a small part of the sweeping tariffs announced last week. Higher tariffs will increase the cost of all goods coming into the United States. However, de minimis duties are levied directly on the buyer, which will immediately increase the cost of goods for consumers. All of these handhelds are made and shipped from China.

Cheap gaming handhelds will double or triple in price after April 2.

In other words, if you have your eyes on a cheap gaming handheld like the TrimUI Smart Pro or a premium model like the AYANEO Pocket DMG, you had better order it in the next few days and hope it arrives before April 2. If possible, you should consider expedited shipping, too. It will likely affect Retroid Flip 2 and Retroid Pocket Classic pre-orders, which will start shipping next week.

This is the second time the Trump administration has attempted to close the de minimis loophole this year. The first attempt in February was delayed after a lack of systems to collect duties caused chaos on shipment channels. The plan has gone forward with the proper systems now presumably in place.

