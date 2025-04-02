Nintendo Switch 2 launched: Here's everything we learned from today's Nintendo Direct

TL;DR The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025, with pre-orders opening in the US on April 9.

It will feature a 1080p LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and can output 4K/60fps with a new dock.

Exclusive titles include Donkey Kong Bananza, The Duskbloods, Kirby AirRiders, and more.

It will retail for $449.99 for the console or $499.99 for the console with the new Mario Kart World game included.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be one of the biggest console launches of all time, building on the incredible success of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo bided its sweet time in releasing details, but today was finally the day the Japanese game giant lifted the curtain. Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve learned at today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

We had already seen the physical design of the Nintendo Switch 2, but today’s Nintendo Direct revealed how much of an upgrade the new console will bring. The new handheld features a larger, 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Some fans are disappointed it’s not an OLED panel, although it does now support HDR, so games should still look better.

With the dock, the Nintendo Switch 2 is capable of 4K output with support for 60fps on compatible displays. It can also upscale games that are not available in 4K, and the dock has additional cooling features to keep things running smoothly.

The Switch 2 has a 7.9-inch LCD panel, with 4K/60fps support via the new dock.

The Switch 2 will also now have 256GB internal storage, up from 32GB on the first Switch. However, it requires microSD Express cards, with existing Nintendo Switch microSD (non-Express) cards no longer supported. Both internal storage and the new microSD Express slot will offer significantly faster load times than their predecessors.

The JoyCon controllers have also been revamped. Not only will they use magnets to attach to the console, but they also have a highly accurate gyroscope to unlock new gameplay potential. The sticks are now larger, although time will tell whether or not they suffer from the same drift issues as the first JoyCon.

Nintendo

In addition to this, they new JoyCon also work as mice. The main game that showcased this feature is a new Rocket League-like basketball game called Drag X Drive, although mouse support will also be available for games like Civilization VII and Metroid Prime 4. This should provide a desktop-like experience for those who want it.

Nintendo also announced a new accessory that’s essentially just a USB-C camera for your Switch. It plugs into one of two USB-C ports on the console and ties into a number of new multiplayer and gameplay features. For example, Nintendo showed off new minigames in the upgraded Mario Party Jamboree that required balancing items on your head. Online games will also show your face in-game next to your characters.

Nintendo has focused heavily on the multiplayer experience with the new Discord-like GameChat.

The console now has a microphone, which is used not just for online chats but also for in-game elements like movement. There’s also 3D audio for a more immersive experience.

Nintendo has focused heavily on new multiplayer features with the Switch 2, and as rumors indicated, these features are heavily tied to the new C button on the right JoyCon. Called GameChat, it works like a Discord server built into your Switch. You can talk to friends while you play together or just chat while you play different games. It also connects to the new camera for a more personal experience than most gaming consoles offer with online play.

Nintendo Switch 2 price and release date

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in the US on June 5, 2025. Pre-orders will open later this week on April 9, so mark the date if you want to be one of the first ones to get your console.

As for pricing, the console will cost $449.99, with the dock included. There will also be a bundle that includes the console and Mario Kart World, retailing for $499.99.

If bought separately, Mario Kart World will cost $79.99.

GameCube is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

At long last, the Nintendo GameCube is finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Only a few games will be available at launch, but they will have enhanced resolution, local and online multiplayer (where supported), as well as full controller remapping. There’s also a new GameCube controller with the same C button found on the new JoyCons.

Here are the GameCube games available via Nintendo Switch Online at launch: The Legend of Zelda: Windwaker

Soulcalibur II

F-Zero GX Other games are coming soon, including Pokémon Colosseum, Luigi’s Mansion, and more.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games and upgrade packs

Nintendo

The main Nintendo Switch 2 launch title is Mario Kart World, and it’s the only game that’s included in a game bundle with the console. However, the Nintendo Direct showcased many, many more games that will launch with or shortly after the console.

Additionally, many Switch games will have upgrade packs for the Switch 2, with new features, upgraded graphics, and more. These will be paid upgrades, although the upgrade packs for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be available for free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

While Nintendo has some hard-hitting first-party titles like Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby AirRiders in the works, there were some huge third-party announcements. Perhaps the biggest is the Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive title The Duskbloods. Developed by FromSoftware, it looks like a follow-up to Bloodborne. Elden Ring will also later be available on the Switch 2.

Here’s a quick list of the games announced:

Donkey Kong Bananza (7/17)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Winter)

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (2025)

The Duskbloods (Switch 2 exclusive)

Kirby AirRiders

Drag x Drive

Fast Fusion (launch title)

Split Fiction (launch title)

Fortnite (launch title)

Civilization VII (launch title, upgrade for Switch 2)

Hitman World of Assassination: Signature Edition (launch title)

Hades II

Street Fighter 6 + Amiibo

Daemon x Machina

Hogwarts Legacy

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4

Project 007

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD remaster Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

Deltarune chapters 1-4

Borderlands 4 (2025 launch)

EA FC

EA Madden

WWE 2K

NBA 2K

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Enter the Gungeon II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Two Point Museum

Wild Hearts S

Witchbrook

Star Wars Outlaws

Shadow Labyrinth

Human Fall Flat II

