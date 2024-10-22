These are all the confirmed Snapdragon 8 Elite phones

Qualcomm has just announced the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is poised to bring major performance and battery life gains to the best Android phones. That’s largely due to a custom CPU, overhauled graphics, and the switch to a smaller, 3nm manufacturing process.

Now that the Snapdragon 8 Elite is official, loads of Android manufacturers have confirmed that they’ll be using the chipset in their upcoming devices. Here are all the confirmed Snapdragon 8 Elite phones we know about.

ASUS ROG Phone 9

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Taiwanese manufacturer confirmed on-stage at the Snapdragon Summit that the ROG Phone 9 will indeed have the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. That’s no surprise as mainline ROG Phone handsets have always been equipped with the latest Snapdragon silicon.

ASUS also showed the phone’s design at the summit, revealing a device that looks very similar to the ROG Phone 8 (including LED lighting). Here’s hoping that those capacitive shoulder triggers make a return as well. Nevertheless, the new phone will launch on November 19, so it’s still just under a month away.

HONOR Magic 7 series

HONOR

HONOR also had a significant presence at the Snapdragon Summit, and it used the occasion to announce that the HONOR Magic 7 series would be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. These new phones will be announced in China on October 30.

The Chinese phone brand also demonstrated some AI-related features, such as an on-device AI agent and NPU-assisted graphics processing. The former sounds pretty nifty and involves an AI assistant being used to book travel plans, order food, quickly cancel subscriptions, and more.

Iqoo 13

Vivo’s performance-focused Iqoo brand also announced that the Iqoo 13 would have the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The company claimed that the phone would offer a stable frame rate for an “unlimited time,” suggesting a smooth experience after hours of gameplay. We also got a look at the phone via the image above, confirming a familiar squircle camera housing with a triple rear camera system.

It turns out the Iqoo 13 will launch on October 30 too, sharing this date with the aforementioned HONOR Magic 7 series. Global availability is another matter, though.

Nubia REDMAGIC 10 Pro and Z70 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Another gaming-focused brand will launch a Snapdragon 8 Elite phone as Nubia confirmed the REDMAGIC 10 Pro series will pack this processor. If it’s anything like previous models, then we can expect an active cooling fan. That means it will likely be one of the most powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite phones on the market when it launches in November.

Don’t care for gaming phones? Then Nubia has also revealed that the Z70 Ultra flagship phone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. There’s no word on a release date, but the company has previously teased a camera shutter button on this device.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus previously said the OnePlus 13 would use the latest and greatest Snapdragon flagship silicon, and the brand has now confirmed that it will indeed use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The phone will be launched in China on October 31, but there’s no word on global availability.

OnePlus has shown off the phone’s design in several renders and in a recent video, confirming a redesigned camera housing, a flat screen, and an alert slider. The company also said that the OnePlus 13’s screen has local refresh rate tech.

Realme GT 7 Pro

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Realme has jumped on the Snapdragon 8 Elite bandwagon too, noting that the upcoming GT 7 Pro smartphone will have this chip. The manufacturer adds that this phone will ship with a so-called Eco² Sky Screen (according to machine translation). This is a Samsung-made micro-curved screen with an emphasis on eye protection.

The BBK brand is also claiming a somewhat convoluted first by saying the GT 7 Pro will be the first Snapdragon 8 Elite phone in more than 10 countries. Nevertheless, the company confirmed that the device would be available in the likes of India, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Thailand.

Xiaomi 15 series

Xiaomi is frequently the first to adopt new flagship Snapdragon processors, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite is no different. The Chinese manufacturer noted at the Snapdragon Summit that the Xiaomi 15 series would be the world’s first phones to debut the new processor.

Thanks to leaks, we already have an idea of what to expect. More recently, SmartPrix posted Xiaomi 15 Pro renders (seen above) and claimed the phone would pack a 6.78-inch QHD+ OLED screen, a 6,000mAh battery, 90W wired/80W wireless charging, and a triple 50MP rear camera system. Previous leaks suggest the standard Xiaomi 15 will offer a 6.36-inch panel, a 5,000mAh or 5,500mAh battery, and 90W/50W charging. The smaller phone is also tipped to get a triple 50MP rear camera system.

Other confirmed brands

Samsung and OPPO also revealed that they’d use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in future products, but didn’t actually name these devices. We expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 series to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Meanwhile, OPPO has already confirmed that the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, but the Find X8 Ultra is tipped to have Snapdragon power.

