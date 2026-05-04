Google's sweeping Gemini UI revamp is here, but Android users have to wait

A Reddit user, TaxOld2989 , has shared what appears to be a redesigned version of the Gemini app running on an iPhone. Right at the center, there’s a fluid, animated backdrop flowing beneath the “What should we focus on?” text, anchored by the Gemini logo. The motion appears to react subtly, adding a layer of responsiveness that the current UI simply doesn’t have. The result is a screen that feels active, as if the app is keeping pace with you.

A few months ago, a Google exec suggested that Gemini was in line for a visual refresh . More recently, we also spotted signs that the app could gain animated backgrounds that react dynamically to what you ask. Now, that shift might finally be taking shape.

There are also functional tweaks. The “+” button at the bottom now opens up a broader set of tools, including options for images, camera input, music, canvas, deep research, guided learning, and additional uploads. This actually pulls more of Gemini’s capabilities into a single, easily accessible hub.

On iOS, the redesign puts a Liquid Glass-style aesthetic front and center, with semi-transparent layers, soft motion, and UI elements that feel like they’re gently floating. It’s a clear shift from the flatter, more static look Gemini has had until now.

The interface feels more open, with improved spacing between elements and a sense of depth that makes everything easier on the eyes. For a tool built around conversation, that added sense of presence goes a long way, making the experience feel engaging enough to return to.

After spotting the post, I went straight to check the Gemini app on my iPhone 17, but the redesign hadn’t appeared yet. A quick scroll through Reddit replies tells a similar story; plenty of users are still waiting, suggesting a slow, phased rollout rather than a broad release.

For now, though, this early glimpse seems limited to iOS, with no clear signs of the redesign showing up on Android just yet. Given how gradual this rollout already appears to be, Android users might have to wait a bit longer before seeing these changes on their devices.