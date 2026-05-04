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Google's sweeping Gemini UI revamp is here, but Android users have to wait
2 hours ago
- Google Gemini is getting a major UI redesign, with animated backgrounds, a cleaner layout, and a more dynamic, responsive feel.
- The update also reorganizes core features into a single menu, making tools like images, camera, and deep research easier to access.
- The redesign has been spotted on iOS first, but it appears to be rolling out slowly, with many users still waiting for the update.
A few months ago, a Google exec suggested that Gemini was in line for a visual refresh. More recently, we also spotted signs that the app could gain animated backgrounds that react dynamically to what you ask. Now, that shift might finally be taking shape.
A Reddit user, TaxOld2989, has shared what appears to be a redesigned version of the Gemini app running on an iPhone. Right at the center, there’s a fluid, animated backdrop flowing beneath the “What should we focus on?” text, anchored by the Gemini logo. The motion appears to react subtly, adding a layer of responsiveness that the current UI simply doesn’t have. The result is a screen that feels active, as if the app is keeping pace with you.
There are also functional tweaks. The “+” button at the bottom now opens up a broader set of tools, including options for images, camera input, music, canvas, deep research, guided learning, and additional uploads. This actually pulls more of Gemini’s capabilities into a single, easily accessible hub.
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On iOS, the redesign puts a Liquid Glass-style aesthetic front and center, with semi-transparent layers, soft motion, and UI elements that feel like they’re gently floating. It’s a clear shift from the flatter, more static look Gemini has had until now.
The interface feels more open, with improved spacing between elements and a sense of depth that makes everything easier on the eyes. For a tool built around conversation, that added sense of presence goes a long way, making the experience feel engaging enough to return to.
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