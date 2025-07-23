Nest Aware is getting pricier, but users says the service isn't keeping up

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Nest Aware users are unhappy about rising prices despite worsening service quality.

Users are bringing up issues with broken video history playback, unreliable familiar face detection, and more.

Many are switching to alternatives like Ubiquiti or Reolink that offer better reliability and local control without subscription fees.

Google recently increased the prices of its Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus subscriptions, but many users say the service isn’t improving to match the higher cost.

The standard Nest Aware plan has gone from $8 per month ($80 per year) to $10 per month ($100 per year), while Nest Aware Plus has jumped from $15 per month ($150 per year) to $20 per month ($200 per year). While price increases are very common in tech subscriptions, this one has struck a nerve. Users are frustrated that they’re now paying more for a service they feel is becoming less reliable.

Just yesterday, we covered growing complaints about the declining performance of Google’s smart speakers and hubs. It’s clear that Nest camera users are facing similar frustrations, especially judging by reactions in this Reddit thread.

In the r/googlehome community, long-time Nest users are voicing their frustration about Nest Aware features not working despite rising prices. A popular thread titled “Please explain to me why you’re raising my prices when 90% of the time this is what I get when I try to look at the history?” has sparked a chain of comments highlighting the ongoing service problems.

One of the biggest complaints is that Nest Aware’s video history feature, a major selling point of the subscription, has become very unreliable. Users frequently see “couldn’t load video” errors when trying to review footage.

“It’s so bad. It can never load videos. The only supposed improvement since last time they raised prices is the AI stuff, and I still don’t have access to it even though I’ve been in the Public Preview for months,” a user commented in the Reddit thread.

Some users are also reporting problems with Google’s familiar face detection feature. Nest cameras apparently misidentify people, showing alerts for individuals who haven’t been near the house in years, or simply failing to detect anyone.

“The detection used to be good. Now it can’t seem to tell who is who anymore. My house constantly has people that I haven’t even spoken to in years walking around,” said a user.

While Google’s Nest services have received several new features, including Gemini smarts, in the recent past, many users say they haven’t noticed meaningful improvements, especially to the Nest Aware service. Instead, there’s a general feeling that the platform is stagnating and neglected.

Many Nest camera users are looking elsewhere for their security camera needs. Brands like Ubiquiti, with its UniFi Protect surveillance system, and Reolink are gaining traction among former Nest customers. People are praising these Nest cam alternatives for their reliability and freedom from recurring subscription fees.

Ubiquiti users especially appreciate the integration with Home Assistant, allowing for greater customization and privacy control.

One such user who switched to Ubiquiti said, “I didn’t even bother to sell my Nest cameras. I just gave them away for free. I moved over to Ubiquiti Protect cameras. They are 100% reliable and 100% less headaches. Now I’m almost all on Home Assistant.”

Meanwhile, some users who aren’t ready to leave just yet say they are preparing to cancel their Nest Aware subscriptions before the next renewal cycle.

How has your experience been with Nest Aware and Nest cameras in general? Take our poll and let us know in the comments section.

