Your Google Nest Aware plan is getting more expensive

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is raising the price of Nest Aware subscriptions.

Nest Aware subscribers will now have to pay $10 per month or $100 per year.

The price has gone up to $20 per month and $200 per year for Nest Aware Plus.

This may come as a shock, but a company is raising its subscription prices. Jokes aside, this most recent price hike is connected to Google and its Nest Aware plans. The company has updated its website and is alerting users via email about price changes.

Today, Nest Aware subscribers are learning that they will soon have to pay more for their subscription. Previously, you had to pay $8 per month or $80 per year for the Nest Aware plan. Now, Google will be charging you $10 per month or $100 per year for the service. The email states, “your current benefits will remain the same with 30 days of event video history, smart alerts and other helpful features,” so don’t expect any extras to be included after the price bump.

It’s not just the basic plan that’s affected; Google is also raising the price of the premium tier option. If you have a Nest Aware Plus subscription or plan to sign up, it will now cost you $20 per month or $200 per year. Before this jump in cost, this plan sold for $15 per month or $150 per year.

For existing subscribers, the changes are scheduled to go into effect on August 15, 2025. According to Google, you will be charged this new price on your first bill that occurs on or after this date, unless you’re currently enjoying promotional pricing. In this case, you’ll see the new price on your bill after the promotional period ends.

