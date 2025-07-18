5 security cameras you should buy instead of Google Nest ones

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

It’s hard to blame anyone for feeling fed up with Google Nest cameras right now. The latest Nest Aware price hike means users will soon be paying up to $200 a year, with zero new features to show for it. That’s on top of already pricey hardware, limited local storage options, and a system that some feel might actually be getting worse rather than better.

Maybe you’re already planning to cancel like some of these angry Redditors. Maybe you’re just Nest-curious but don’t love the idea of hefty recurring fees for the functionality you expect. Either way, there’s good news: there are plenty of excellent security camera alternatives out there that don’t lock you into a monthly bill — or at least cost a whole lot less than Google’s subscription.

We’ve rounded up five of the best options that either ditch the subscription entirely or offer way better value than Google Nest Aware. Whether you’re replacing an indoor camera or an outdoor one, every option is a respectable brand with solid features. We’ve also gone for simpler setups, though the likes of UniFi and Reolink are good options for more DIY inclined users.

TP-Link Tapo C225

If you’re ditching Nest because you’re tired of paying for features you don’t really need, the TP-Link Tapo C225 should be high on your list. This compact indoor pan-and-tilt camera hits the sweet spot between price, performance, and privacy without tying you into any particular ecosystem.

The C225 is all about flexibility. It supports microSD storage, so you don’t need to pay for cloud recording if you don’t want to. But it also plays nicely with Synology NAS systems (via ONVIF) or third-party alarm setups (thanks to RTSP support), giving you backup options that Google simply doesn’t offer. There’s even a manual privacy shutter — something you won’t find on Nest cams.

You still get AI-powered person detection, night vision, two-way talk, and smart alerts.

Despite the lack of a subscription requirement, you still get AI-powered person detection, night vision, two-way talk, and smart alerts. It’s also compatible with Google Home, though it won’t appear in the Favorites tab. Still, it works well in routines and voice commands. Also, the camera itself is extremely budget-friendly.

Rita El Khoury is one of our resident smart home fans, and she swears by the Tapo C225. In addition to the features, she enjoys the peace of mind that comes from keeping her video data local. As she put it, “Being in control of my videos inside my own home was more important to me. Also, not paying a monthly sub when I have storage.”

EufyCam 2C Pro

The EufyCam 2C Pro is a dependable, wire-free outdoor security camera with a strong reputation for doing the basics well and not charging for the privilege. With 2K video, color night vision, AI-powered person detection, and two-way audio, it delivers many of the features you’d typically expect to find locked behind a subscription.

One of its biggest advantages of this smart home addition is that most system variants come with the Eufy HomeBase 2, which handles local video storage and smart alerts. You get up to 16GB of encrypted storage built in, and no ongoing fees are required to access your recordings or AI features. Make sure you grab one with the HomeBase 2, as the camera is much less effective on its own.

Battery life is rated at up to 180 days per charge, and the whole system is designed to be as hands-off as possible. You can optionally add Eufy’s cloud storage plan if you want off-site backup, but most people don’t find it necessary. It’s not the cheapest choice, but compared to a Google Nest Aware subscription, it’s a more privacy-conscious and wallet-friendly setup.

Blink Outdoor 4

For a no-fuss outdoor camera with flexible storage and a gentle price tag, the Blink Outdoor 4 is a great place to land. It’s compact, weather-resistant, and completely wire-free, with battery life that can last up to two years on a pair of AAs — something that puts most Nest cameras to shame.

Amazon’s camera gives you storage options. You can use it with a Blink subscription plan ($3 per month for each device or $10 per month for unlimited), which gives you 60 days of cloud storage and extra features like person alerts. Or you can skip the plan and use local video storage via the Sync Module 2 and a USB drive.

The camera supports HD video, motion detection, night vision, and two-way talk, and setup is refreshingly simple through the Blink app. It’s not as feature-packed as some pricier systems — there’s no local AI detection, and you won’t find advanced integration with Google or Apple platforms. However, for the price, it covers the basics well.

Compared to a Google Nest setup, Blink offers a much lower cost of ownership over time, and it’s ideal for anyone who wants a dependable security camera without diving into a whole new ecosystem.

Wyze Cam v4

The Wyze Cam v4 keeps things simple and affordable, while still delivering features that punch well above its weight. It records in sharp 2.5K resolution, handles color night vision, and has a 160-degree field of view. That’s not bad for a camera that costs about as much as dinner for two.

On the storage side, you can drop in a microSD card and get continuous recording, time-lapse footage, and event playback without a subscription. There’s an optional Cam Plus plan for things like person detection and cloud storage, but you’re never forced into it.

It’s primarily an indoor camera, but with a weatherproof case (sold separately), many users mount it outside without issues. The app is intuitive, setup is quick, and you can build a full home setup piece by piece without breaking the bank. Google Nest might offer deeper smart home integration, but for basic video coverage, Wyze is way more forgiving on your wallet and easy to scale if you want to add more cams later.

Arlo Essential (2nd Gen)

Arlo makes some high-end security cameras with sharper video, advanced features, and longer battery life — and if you’re happy to spend a bit more, those are solid options. But the Essential (2nd Gen) strikes a great balance between capability and cost, making it a strong pick if you want reliable protection without the premium price tag. It’s compact, weatherproof, and wireless, with a built-in spotlight, color night vision, and 1080p HD video. For everyday home monitoring, it more than holds its own.

Arlo has a subscription model that undercuts Nest’s offering. While you’ll need an Arlo Secure plan to unlock cloud storage and smart detection features, it starts at just $3.99 per month per camera, or $12.99 per month for unlimited cameras. And if you’re willing to go a little deeper, you can pair the camera with an Arlo SmartHub to add local storage and avoid the cloud altogether.

Setup is straightforward, and the camera works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home, and IFTTT, so it fits into most smart home setups without much fuss. It may not have the razor-sharp 2K resolution or advanced tracking of Arlo’s higher-end models, but it covers the basics exceptionally well at a price with which it’s hard to argue.