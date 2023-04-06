Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) has 5G support for the first time

Motorola

TL;DR The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) is here with 5G support for the first time.

Other than the addition of 5G, the phone is much like previous devices in the line.

You can buy it in the US for $299 starting on April 13.

The Moto G line is a great place to start when you need an inexpensive Android phone. Motorola fills the Moto G family with budget-minded devices that still offer a few core features you need.

The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) continues this trend. It offers the usual highlight of the G Power line: a huge 5,000mAh battery. But, for the first time ever, it also has 5G support, a nice perk.

Elsewhere, you’re getting a slight bump in screen quality with a 120Hz refresh rate. Previous models peaked at 90Hz. However, you won’t find too many other advantages over previous models here. Check the specs table below for all the details and continue on for pricing and availability.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) specs

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) Display

6.5-inch LCD

Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080)

405ppi

120Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio

CPU

MediaTek Dimensity 930

RAM

4GB or 6GB

Storage

128GB or 256GB internal

microSD card supported up to 1TB

Power

5,000mah battery

15W wired charging supported

10W charger in box

Software

Android 13

Cameras

Rear:

- 50MP main (ƒ/1.8, 0.64μm, PDAF)

- 2MP macro (ƒ/2.4, 1.75μm)

- 2MP depth (ƒ/2.4, 1.75μm)



Front:

- 16MP single (ƒ/2.4, 1.0μm)

Video

Rear Main Camera:

- FHD (60/30fps)



Rear Macro Camera:

- HD (30fps)

Audio

Stereo speakers

Dual mic

Bluetooth 5.3

Ports

USB-C (2.0)

3.5mm headphone jack

Single SIM slot

microSD card slot

Durability

No official IP rating

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

FM radio support

Bands

5G: NR band n2/n5/n7/n12/n25/n30/n41/n66/n71/n77/n78

4G: LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71

3G: WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8

2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8

Dimensions and weight

163.1 x 74.8 x 8.5mm

185g

Colors

Mineral Black, Pearl White

In-box contents

Moto G Power 5G (2023)

10W wall charger

USB cable

SIM tool

Guides



Pricing and availability

Motorola

The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) comes in two colorways: Mineral Black and Pearl White. Either way, the 128GB model will start at $299. You can buy it in the United States starting on April 13, 2023.

At first, it will only be available unlocked. The best places to buy it are Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com.

However, at some point in the future, you’ll be able to get one from certain US carriers, including Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile. Motorola didn’t have a specific rollout timeline for these releases, unfortunately.

Our friends up north in Canada can grab the phone “in the coming months.” Stay tuned!

Comments