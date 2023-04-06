Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) has 5G support for the first time
- The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) is here with 5G support for the first time.
- Other than the addition of 5G, the phone is much like previous devices in the line.
- You can buy it in the US for $299 starting on April 13.
The Moto G line is a great place to start when you need an inexpensive Android phone. Motorola fills the Moto G family with budget-minded devices that still offer a few core features you need.
The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) continues this trend. It offers the usual highlight of the G Power line: a huge 5,000mAh battery. But, for the first time ever, it also has 5G support, a nice perk.
Elsewhere, you’re getting a slight bump in screen quality with a 120Hz refresh rate. Previous models peaked at 90Hz. However, you won’t find too many other advantages over previous models here. Check the specs table below for all the details and continue on for pricing and availability.
Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) specs
|Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023)
Display
6.5-inch LCD
Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080)
405ppi
120Hz refresh rate
20:9 aspect ratio
CPU
MediaTek Dimensity 930
RAM
4GB or 6GB
Storage
128GB or 256GB internal
microSD card supported up to 1TB
Power
5,000mah battery
15W wired charging supported
10W charger in box
Software
Android 13
Cameras
Rear:
- 50MP main (ƒ/1.8, 0.64μm, PDAF)
- 2MP macro (ƒ/2.4, 1.75μm)
- 2MP depth (ƒ/2.4, 1.75μm)
Front:
- 16MP single (ƒ/2.4, 1.0μm)
Video
Rear Main Camera:
- FHD (60/30fps)
Rear Macro Camera:
- HD (30fps)
Audio
Stereo speakers
Dual mic
Bluetooth 5.3
Ports
USB-C (2.0)
3.5mm headphone jack
Single SIM slot
microSD card slot
Durability
No official IP rating
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC support
FM radio support
Bands
5G: NR band n2/n5/n7/n12/n25/n30/n41/n66/n71/n77/n78
4G: LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71
3G: WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8
2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8
Dimensions and weight
163.1 x 74.8 x 8.5mm
185g
Colors
Mineral Black, Pearl White
In-box contents
Moto G Power 5G (2023)
10W wall charger
USB cable
SIM tool
Guides
Pricing and availability
The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) comes in two colorways: Mineral Black and Pearl White. Either way, the 128GB model will start at $299. You can buy it in the United States starting on April 13, 2023.
At first, it will only be available unlocked. The best places to buy it are Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com.
However, at some point in the future, you’ll be able to get one from certain US carriers, including Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile. Motorola didn’t have a specific rollout timeline for these releases, unfortunately.
Our friends up north in Canada can grab the phone “in the coming months.” Stay tuned!