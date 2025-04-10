The Moto Razr Plus 2025 is coming, and we've finally got a date

TL;DR Motorola has teased what appears to be the Moto Razr Plus 2025 launch for April 24.

The new Razr Plus could stick with last year’s reliable design, while upgrading the phone’s processor.

We’re also likely looking forward to some Moto AI news.

Right now, some of biggest advancements in smartphone manufacturing and design are happening with foldables. And while it’s very easy to get caught up in the hype of triple-screen models, or those that are just incredibly thin, one of the most eagerly anticipated foldables on our radar is much more of an everyman option: the Moto Razr Plus 2025. If you’ve also been looking forward to Motorola’s next foldable, we’ve got some good news for you, as the wait is almost over.

Today on X, Motorola shares a teaser for what can be nothing else but the next generation of its foldable phones:

Rumors have suggested that Motorola isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel with its next Razr, and rather than going in some gimmicky new direction, will instead just give us more of what we already like. That means largely sticking with its reliable design, keeping that big external display, and really just delivering the sort of year-to-year silicon upgrades we’d expect from a more traditional flagship. And really, that would be fine; we don’t need every foldable out there trying to push new limits.

Instead, we’ve been looking forward to some of the smaller aesthetic tweaks that might bless the new Razr Plus, and while we’re not seeing confirmation of anything like that crazy wood grain Razr we got a look at earlier, Motorola does tease a few splashes of color in this shadowy preview.

The clip ends with an AI shout-out because this is 2025, after all. Motorola got the ball rolling on Moto AI for Razr phones last fall, and we’ll be curious to see if it has any new advancements to share. We’ve already seen some cool tricks from the company’s Large Action Model, but it’s been a few months since we’ve had a chance to check out the latest progress.

Between Moto AI, expectations for a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and maybe even some fun new colors, the Moto Razr Plus 2025 could be shaping up to be the low-key foldable standout of the season. Check back with us in two weeks for full details of Motorola’s announcement.

