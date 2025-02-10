We held the world’s thinnest foldable phone next to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and HONOR Magic V3

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve managed to get our hands on the world’s thinnest book-style foldable phone, the OPPO Find N5.

The phone also offers an extremely shallow display crease.

The foldable phone launches globally next week and will offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 50W wireless charging.

The OPPO Find N5 is billed as the world’s thinnest book-style foldable phone, and it will launch globally on February 20. Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait until then to actually hold the device, as we were able to check it out at an OPPO briefing.

We weren’t allowed to show the Find N5 with the displays turned on, but we still managed to capture plenty of shots of the phone to give you a better idea of the design.

The phone feels extremely thin, as you’d expect. Otherwise, the titanium hinge feels really solid while the squared-off sides make the device feel more ergonomic when folded. If anything, it feels similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

OPPO has been making a big deal of the Find N5’s display crease too, and we have to say it’s barely noticeable here. In fact, it’s the shallowest crease we’ve seen on a foldable phone. Check out the images below, with the second picture showing the HONOR Magic V3 (L) compared to the OPPO device.

We were also able to compare the phone to the HONOR Magic V3 (L) and Pixel 9 Pro Fold (R). Oddly enough, we thought the HONOR handset was thinner at first glance, but that’s likely due to the tapered edges.

The phone will launch globally next week and is otherwise confirmed to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 50W wireless charging, and IPX6/IPX8/IPX9 ratings for water resistance. We expect the phone to launch in the US as the OnePlus Open 2 given OPPO’s lack of a presence in the market (aside from its OnePlus brand).

