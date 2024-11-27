Razr devices can start signing up for the Moto AI beta

First introduced back in 2023 during the Lenovo Tech World conference, Motorola is now rolling out a beta for its suite of AI features which it calls “Moto AI.” The beta is available to download today for select Razr devices.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Motorola announced the beta launch of its long-awaited Moto AI. The beta promises to give global users of the Razr and Razr Plus (a.k.a Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra) early access to the company’s AI features. Interestingly, the social post mentions that select Edge devices are also eligible, but the website states availability is only for Razr handsets. We have reached out to Motorola for clarity.

If you decide to join the beta, you’ll have access to a number of features including:

Remember this: Saves screenshots, photos, and notes so you can recall them later.

Saves screenshots, photos, and notes so you can recall them later. Catch me up: Summarizes messages and missed calls.

Summarizes messages and missed calls. Pay attention: A tool to record, transcribe, and summarize notes.

A tool to record, transcribe, and summarize notes. Journal: A hub that organizes the information from the other Moto AI features.

To gain access, you’ll need to be running on the latest software. If you are, then you can look for the ”Moto AI” app in the Google Play Store and hit join on the app page. Alternatively, you can join the beta program by signing up on the company’s website. Motorola warns that it may take 24 hours for the beta update to appear in the Play Store. When it does, you’ll need to hit “Update” on the app page to activate the features.