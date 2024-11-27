Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Razr devices can start signing up for the Moto AI beta
- Moto AI is now available in beta for select Razr devices.
- The company’s AI offers several features like “Journal,” “Pay attention,” and “Catch me up.”
- The Moto AI beta currently supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
First introduced back in 2023 during the Lenovo Tech World conference, Motorola is now rolling out a beta for its suite of AI features which it calls “Moto AI.” The beta is available to download today for select Razr devices.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Motorola announced the beta launch of its long-awaited Moto AI. The beta promises to give global users of the Razr and Razr Plus (a.k.a Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra) early access to the company’s AI features. Interestingly, the social post mentions that select Edge devices are also eligible, but the website states availability is only for Razr handsets. We have reached out to Motorola for clarity.
Simplify your everyday life with moto ai beta. Available to download on select razr and edge devices.
Learn more about the moto ai beta here: https://t.co/L4B93Dd20X pic.twitter.com/hnHww33SfI— motorola (@Moto) November 27, 2024
If you decide to join the beta, you’ll have access to a number of features including:
- Remember this: Saves screenshots, photos, and notes so you can recall them later.
- Catch me up: Summarizes messages and missed calls.
- Pay attention: A tool to record, transcribe, and summarize notes.
- Journal: A hub that organizes the information from the other Moto AI features.
To gain access, you’ll need to be running on the latest software. If you are, then you can look for the ”Moto AI” app in the Google Play Store and hit join on the app page. Alternatively, you can join the beta program by signing up on the company’s website. Motorola warns that it may take 24 hours for the beta update to appear in the Play Store. When it does, you’ll need to hit “Update” on the app page to activate the features.
Although the beta is rolling out globally, it appears Moto AI only supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Motorola does not say if the beta will add more languages in the future.