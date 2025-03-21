Motorola Razr Plus 2025 leak shows off stunning new wood panel

Evan Blass

TL;DR A leak suggests there could be a version of the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 with a wood back panel.

It’s unclear if the finish uses real wood or not.

Motorola’s Razr phones are some of the best flip-style foldable devices on the market. If you’re looking for a new handset, last year’s models just went on sale. Coincidently, the next version of the Plus just leaked as well, revealing a unique finish you may not have expected.

Well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared a GIF that shows a 360-degree view of the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, also known as the Razr 60 Ultra outside of the US. We have previously seen renders of this device in red and green faux leather. Today’s leak, however, suggests there could be a version with a woodgrain back panel.

As Blass didn’t reveal any details about the foldable, it’s unknown whether this panel is made with real wood or not. If it is, it wouldn’t be the company’s first time using real wood, as it also used wood for the 2014 Moto X. However, we assume it’s probably more likely just a wood effect.

Motorola has yet to offer any information about the next generation of its Razr phones. However, leaks claim the Razr Plus 2025 could have a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, up to 12GB RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, and the same 6.9-inch internal display as last year. Seeing as the 2024 model launched in June, we likely won’t have to wait too much longer for the 2025 model.

