Samsung teases its long-rumored triple-screen phone at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung just teased a new form factor for its phones.
Published on7 hours ago

Samsung Triple Screen device
Samsung
TL;DR
  • Samsung mentioned new form factors like multi-fold devices during Galaxy Unpacked.
  • The company showed a silhouette of a device with three panels.

It’s been a busy day of announcements for one of the biggest smartphone makers in the industry. Samsung showed off the Galaxy S25 series in all of its glory, along with a plethora of features that users will be able to take advantage of. Not to be missed, the company also offered a glimpse into the future of its products, which happened to include a triple-screen foldable.

Near the end of the Galaxy Unpacked presentation, Head of Customer Experience Jay Kim dove into how Gemini Live may change how we interact with the tech giant’s devices. During his speech, he briefly mentions multi-fold devices with the outline of a triple-screen device appearing on the screen.

There have been rumors about Samsung working on a multi-fold phone for a while now. With this announcement, it appears the device is now officially confirmed.

According to the most recent rumors, it’s suggested that Samsung is planning to release four foldables this year. This would include the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, the long-rumored Flip FE, and this unnamed multi-fold device. It’s claimed that Samsung will start production in Q2 and will be ready for launch sometime in Q3.

Rumors also point to this device having a display of around 9.9 to 10 inches when unfolded. If this is the case, it would essentially be like having a full tablet in your pocket.

Of course, Samsung wouldn’t be the first to market with such technology. HUAWEI released its Mate XT smartphone last year, but the space is still fairly new territory. Samsung has plenty of time to cement its place in the area.

