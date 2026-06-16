8 new features coming to your Pixel phone with the June Pixel Drop

TL;DR Google has announced the June 2026 Pixel Drop.

This Pixel Drop brings AirDrop support to more budget Pixels, Custom Greetings in Take A Message, and new Gemini models.

Google is also bringing several pre-existing Pixel features to new markets.

Google’s quarterly Pixel Drops are always cause for celebration, as the company brings new features and improvements to its Pixel devices. We’ve been eagerly waiting for the June Pixel Drop, and the day has finally come.

There’s no shortage of additions in this Pixel Drop, but what are the most notable features this time? We’ve picked seven improvements and features worth knowing.

What's your favorite June Pixel Drop feature? 5 votes AirDrop on Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a 20 % Custom Greetings for Take A Message 40 % New Gemini models 20 % Voice Translate on Pixel 10a 0 % Emergency sharing on Pixel Watch 20 % Other (leave a comment) 0 %

1. Take A Message expands, gains Custom Greetings

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Google is also bringing Custom Greetings to its existing Take A Message feature. Take A Message kicks in if you miss or decline a call, prompting the caller to leave a voice message just like voicemail. The message audio is recorded and transcribed for your convenience. However, the new Custom Greetings feature lets you record your own audio message for callers. The feature rolled out in beta back in April, and it should now be more widely available.

Furthermore, Take A Message itself is now expanding to new markets as part of this Pixel Drop. The new markets are: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan. These new locales join Australia, Canada, Ireland, the UK, and the US. The feature is available for the Pixel 6 series and newer. However, Google notes that the feature is only available on the Pixel 10 series in India.

2. Manual Call Screen comes to a new market

Supplied by Google

Speaking of India, the search giant says it’s now bringing manual Call Screen functionality to the market. Manual Call Screen lets you tap the call screen button during an incoming call, with Google’s Call Assist tool then asking the caller why they’re calling you. You’ll see a real-time transcript of the caller’s answer, a few suggested replies, and options to hang up or accept the call.

Manual Call Screen in India is once again restricted to the Pixel 10 series. That’s a shame, as it’s otherwise available on the Pixel 6 series and newer in other markets. I really hope Google brings the feature to older Pixels in the country.

3. New Gemini models

The latest Pixel Drop brings new Gemini models too, starting with Gemini Omni. This video generation model is now available via the Gemini app on Pixels, allowing you to synthesize and edit higher-quality videos. This model is only available to AI Pro subscribers and higher, though.

Google is also bringing its new Lyria 3 music generation model to the Gemini app, so you can create “original” tracks. The company adds that you can make changes to the style, vocals, and tempo via Gemini. Google says this feature is coming to Pixels running Android 17.

4. Voice Translate comes to Pixel 10a

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Google debuted Voice Translate on the Pixel 10 series back in August, which translates your speech into another language during a call. However, the crazy part is that the translated speech mimics your voice.

Thankfully, the search giant is now bringing Voice Translate to the $500 Pixel 10a. That means you don’t have to buy a flagship Pixel if you’d like to give this feature a try. In saying so, the Pixel 10a uses the same Tensor G4 processor as the Pixel 9 series. So this gives us hope that Voice Translate will eventually come to Google’s previous flagships.

5. Edit Photos and Magic Cue features expand

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Google’s Edit Photos feature lets you edit pictures with the power of your voice, from simple touch-ups to more expansive jobs. Fortunately, this feature is now coming to more markets. The June Pixel Drop has brought Edit Photos to France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. This feature is available on the Pixel 6 series and newer.

The Pixel 10 line’s Magic Cue feature is also expanding to “more apps where conversations are happening.” Google didn’t actually specify which new apps these will be available in, but it sounds like this feature will come to more chat and social apps. The company says this Magic Cue expansion will take place in the next few weeks. Either way, the feature uses AI to recommend contextual actions and information.

6. Emergency sharing on Pixel Watch

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

Google’s Pixel watches can detect certain emergencies, like falls, loss of pulse, and car crashes. This is a potentially lifesaving feature, and Google is now bringing another key improvement in this regard.

The company says that when these serious events are detected, your connected Pixel phone will now call emergency services and notify your designated emergency contacts. That’s great news, especially if you’re unable to reach your otherwise connected phone during the emergency.

7. Android 17 brings new Pixel features

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Google has also announced the stable Android 17 release. This isn’t technically part of the Pixel Drop, but Pixels are nevertheless receiving this update at the same time. Two notable Android 17 features are Screen Reactions and Bubbles.

Screen Reactions let you easily react to a video by simultaneously recording your device screen and your selfie camera. Your selfie camera feed is overlaid onto the screen recording, reducing the need for a separate green-screen app. This is available to all Pixel phones running Android 17.

Meanwhile, Bubbles lets you turn select apps into floating bubbles that appear at the top of your home screen. This allows you to quickly access them and multitask, although Google notes that you’re limited to five app bubbles at a time. Pixel Fold devices are also getting a so-called Bubble Bar so you can easily move, organize, and open your bubbles in one spot.

8. AirDrop comes to more budget Pixels

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google mentions this as part of its June Pixel Drop, but we’ve already spotted the feature earlier this month (still June, so it counts).

The Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a are the latest Pixel models to support AirDrop through Quick Share. This allows Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a owners to share files with iPhone owners via Quick Share — no extra app downloads needed for either party.

The feature has already arrived on flagship Pixels and several other high-end Android phones from other brands, so we’re glad older mid-range Pixels are now receiving it. However, notably missing from the compatibility list are the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We hope Google brings them on board too.

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