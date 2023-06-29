Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Wireless charging is usually one of the first features to go out the window in the world of budget smartphones. If you’re considering getting Apple’s affordable handset or already have it, you may be wondering; does the iPhone SE have wireless charging? Let’s get you up to speed and see if you can enjoy untethered charging using the iPhone SE.

QUICK ANSWER

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) does support wireless charging. It can be charged with any Qi wireless charger. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Wireless charging: is it included in the iPhone SE (2022)?

The best wireless charging accessories for iPhone SE (2022)

Wireless charging: is it included in the new iPhone SE? You’ll be delighted to learn the iPhone SE (2022) does support wireless charging. More specifically, it supports Qi wireless. Qi is a common wireless charging standard and is currently the strongest player in the market. The Wireless Power Consortium developed the technology.

While the device does support Qi wireless charging, it only does so at 7.5W, which means it will charge relatively slowly. This charging speed matches the Google Pixel 7a, but pales in comparison to the Pixel 7, which can charge wirelessly at 21W. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 can charge wirelessly at 15W.

Additionally, the iPhone SE doesn’t support Apple’s new MagSafe wireless chargers. You can use these to charge the device, as they support the Qi standard, but the accessories won’t get magnetically stuck to the device as you see in the iPhone 13 series.

The best wireless charging accessories for iPhone SE 2022 Now that you’ve learned all there is to know about the iPhone SE (2022) and its wireless charging capabilities, you might want to get a good one. We’ve rounded up a list of the best wireless chargers for the iPhone SE (2022). Let’s take a look at them.

Apple MagSafe or MagSafe Duo

One of the best features of MagSafe wireless chargers is their magnetic attraction to iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series devices. Sadly, the iPhone SE (2022) doesn’t attach to MagSafe chargers the same way, but you can still use these Qi-enabled chargers. You must manually place the iPhone SE over the charger without magnetic help.

The Apple MagSafe Charger can juice your phone up at up to 15W speeds. You can also opt for the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger, which can wirelessly charge your phone, as well as another device or accessory. It’s meant to be used with your AirPods or Apple Watch.

These are not cheap, but they will work great with other iPhones. They’re good accessories to get if you’re thinking of sticking within the Apple ecosystem. You can even take advantage of the magnetic feature whenever you upgrade.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)

The beauty of the Qi standard is that it doesn’t matter which brand you get a wireless charger from. Apple users can even opt for Google’s official Pixel Stand. It can perfectly charge your iPhone SE, and the styling fits the Apple aesthetic. The Pixel Stand will look good anywhere, and it’s pretty capable, too. If you ever move to any other device with faster wireless charging, you can continue using the Pixel Stand and its max 23W charging.

Scosche BaseLynx Pad

Sometimes we want a more stylish design. The Scosche BaseLynx Pad is one of the best-looking wireless chargers for the iPhone SE (2022). It has a clean, white aesthetic with a fabric pad where you’ll place the phone. It can charge at up to 10W, so it has more than enough power to juice your iPhone SE up.

Belkin BoostCharge Pad

Those looking for a simpler, but quality wireless charging pad can go for something like the Belkin BoostCharge pad. It can handle 10W, but there is a 15W version that doesn’t cost much more, just in case you want to future-proof yourself.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo

Here’s something a little nicer that will look great on any nightstand or desk. The design is elegant and stylized, and you also get plenty of functionality from the iOttie iON Wireless Duo. This accessory has a stand that can charge your iPhone SE at 10W. Additionally, it has a side pad that can charge compatible accessories at 5W.

Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger

Charging your iPhone SE wirelessly is excellent, but you may also want a bit more mobility. This power bank from Samsung is among the most popular in the industry, mainly for one particular feature; it can charge devices wirelessly using Qi. The unit only supports 7.5W wireless charging, making it the slowest on this list, but that’s enough to juice up your iPhone SE at its full capabilities.

FAQs

Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging? The iPhone SE (2022) supports Qi wireless charging.

How fast can wireless charging charge my iPhone SE (2022)? The iPhone SE (2022) supports 7.5W charging. That is relatively slow. Most modern smartphones support 15W wireless charging or higher.

Does the iPhone SE support MagSafe chargers? MagSafe chargers support the Qi standard, so they can wirelessly charge the iPhone SE. That said, the iPhone SE won’t take advantage of the main feature of MagSafe chargers, which is the ability to attach to the phone magnetically.

Can I use any wireless charger with the iPhone SE (2022)? You can use any Qi-standard wireless charger with your iPhone SE (2022). The good news is that this has become the most used wireless charging standard. Other standards are now rare and have become irrelevant.

