iPhone force restart not working? Here's how you can try to fix it

A surprising number of glitches with iPhones can potentially be solved with a restart, i.e. a reboot. Why? Put simply, this tends to clear up any temporary cache and process issues. But what do you do when you want to reboot, yet Apple’s own force restart process doesn’t seem to work? You’ve got a handful of options to get around that, which we’ll cover below.

How to fix iPhone force restart not working

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

While it might indeed be bad news if the force restart process isn’t working, there are a few troubleshooting steps you can try before assuming the worst. Run through the options below in order — we’ve saved the most complicated and/or time-consuming options for last, and hopefully you’ll be back in action before you even think about trying them. Make sure your iPhone is properly charged. It’s possible that your iPhone is low enough on battery that it won’t allow a restart. Apple doesn’t spell it out, but this is presumably because a restart would consume so much power that your iPhone might die midway through, creating even greater trouble. In any case, try plugging in your iPhone for 15 to 30 minutes (or longer) before attempting another restart.

It’s possible that your iPhone is low enough on battery that it won’t allow a restart. Apple doesn’t spell it out, but this is presumably because a restart would consume so much power that your iPhone might die midway through, creating even greater trouble. In any case, try plugging in your iPhone for 15 to 30 minutes (or longer) before attempting another restart. If you’re accidentally launching Siri, deactivate the side button trigger. On all recent iPhones, a force restart involves tapping each volume button and then holding down the side button. But because holding the side button is also a way of triggering Siri, you may need to temporarily disable that option. Open the Settings app, scroll down to select Siri and Search , then toggle off Press Side Button for Siri . Until you turn this back on, you should still be able to trigger the assistant by saying “Siri” or “Hey Siri.” You can disable Siri entirely if you like.

Comments