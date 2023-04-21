What is AppleCare Plus and should you get it?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Warranties and extended warranties aren’t new in the tech world. So, what are AppleCare and AppleCare Plus, and how do they work? We’ll explain the differences between these two warranties and everything else you need to know.

What is AppleCare Plus?

AppleCare Plus is an extended warranty that Apple offers after you purchase one of its devices. Most Apple products come with a one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary tech support after you purchase them. Buying AppleCare Plus extends this period of support and warranty coverage.

The price varies depending on the device. Furthermore, the length of coverage varies, too. The details of what is covered by this extended warranty also depend on the product. AppleCare Plus covers both manufacturing defects and accidental defects. As of September 2022, you get unlimited accidental damage repairs after paying a deductible. It also gives you priority access to Apple support by web chat or phone and an express-pace product replacement service.

There’s also AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss, which comes at an extra charge and is only available for the iPhone. It covers the loss or theft of your device, as the name implies.

AppleCare vs AppleCare Plus: What’s the difference? As already mentioned, AppleCare Plus is an optional additional extended warranty that you can purchase separately after buying a product. The exact things it covers vary by device.

AppleCare, on the other hand, is the basic warranty you get after buying an Apple product. It lasts for one year after purchase and covers manufacturing defects and other problems not caused by you. Furthermore, you get 90 days of free tech support after purchase.

Which devices support AppleCare Plus, and what does it cover? AppleCare Plus is available for a few different Apple devices. Here are the products you can buy coverage for and how much it will cost.

AppleCare Plus for Mac

The price of AppleCare Plus for Mac depends on the model. Here’s how it breaks down:

Model Annual AppleCare Plus Price Three-year AppleCare Plus Price Model MacBook Air (M1)

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $69.99

Three-year AppleCare Plus Price $199

Model MacBook Air (M2)

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $79.99

Three-year AppleCare Plus Price $229

Model MacBook Pro 13‑inch

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $89.99

Three-year AppleCare Plus Price $249

Model MacBook Pro 14‑inch

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $99.99

Three-year AppleCare Plus Price $279

Model MacBook Pro 16‑inch

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $149.99

Three-year AppleCare Plus Price $399

Model iMac

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $59.99

Three-year AppleCare Plus Price $169

Model Mac mini

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $34.99

Three-year AppleCare Plus Price $99

Model Mac Studio

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $59.99

Three-year AppleCare Plus Price $169

Model Mac Pro

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $109.99

Three-year AppleCare Plus Price $299



And here’s what the coverage includes: The Mac itself.

Battery if it holds less than 80% of its original capacity.

Power adapter and other accessories.

RAM.

Apple USB SuperDrive.

Accidental damage protection, each with a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage or $299 for other accidental damage, plus tax. Furthermore, you can contact tech support 24/7 for help with software and hardware difficulties. You can also request onsite repair services, mail in your Mac for service, or take your Mac to an Apple Store for repairs.

You have 60 days after buying a Mac to purchase AppleCare Plus.

AppleCare Plus for iPad

The price of AppleCare Plus for iPad also depends on the model:

Model Monthly AppleCare Plus Price Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price Model iPad Pro 12.9‑inch

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $7.99

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $149

Model iPad Pro 11-inch

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $5.99

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $129

Model iPad Air (5th generation)

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $3.99

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $79

Model iPad, iPad mini

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $3.49

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $69



Here’s what the coverage includes: The iPad itself.

Battery if it holds less than 80% of its original capacity.

Apple Pencil.

Apple‑branded iPad keyboard.

Power adapter and other accessories.

Accidental damage protection, each with a service fee of $49 for the iPad and $29 for the Apple Pencil or Apple‑branded iPad keyboard, plus tax. Furthermore, you can contact tech support 24/7 for help with software and hardware difficulties. You can also request mail-in your iPad for service, take it to an Apple Store for repairs, or use the express replacement service to get a replacement device, so you don’t have to spend time without an iPad.

You have 60 days after buying an iPad to purchase the coverage.

AppleCare Plus for iPhone

There are two options available for iPhones: AppleCare Plus and AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss. The latter includes everything in the former, described below, plus up to two incidents of theft or loss coverage every 12 months, subject to a $149 deductible per incident. You must have Find My enabled on your iPhone when it was lost or stolen and keep it on throughout the claims process to be eligible for this coverage. Both plans offer unlimited damage coverage, subject to a $29 fee for screen or back glass damage and $99 for other damage.

AppleCare Plus for iPhone prices:

Model Monthly AppleCare Plus Price Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price Model iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $9.99

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $199.00

Model iPhone 14 Plus

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $8.99

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $179.00

Model iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $7.99

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $149.00

Model iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $3.99

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $79.00



AppleCare Plus for iPhone with Theft and Loss prices:

Model Monthly AppleCare Plus Price Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price Model iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $13.49

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $269.00

Model iPhone 14 Plus

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $12.49

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $249.00

Model iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $11.49

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $219.00

Model iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $7.49

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $149.00



Both plans give you coverage of the following: The iPhone itself.

Battery if it holds less than 80% of its original capacity.

Power adapter and other accessories. Both plans also provide 24/7 tech support for help with software and hardware difficulties. You can request onsite repair services, mail in your iPhone for service, or take your iPhone to an Apple Store for repairs. Furthermore, you can use the express replacement service to get a replacement device, so you don’t have to spend time without an iPhone.

Note that AppleCare Plus is not the only option available for iPhones. You can choose from other insurance plans.

AppleCare Plus for Apple Watch

Things get a bit complicated with AppleCare Plus for the Apple Watch. Every Apple Watch, Apple Watch Nike, and Apple Watch Ultra has a one-year limited warranty on its hardware and up to 90 days of tech support upon purchase. Buying the coverage also gives you accidental damage protection for $69 per incident plus tax for the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Nike and $79 per incident plus tax for the Apple Watch Ultra.

Every Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès includes a two-year limited warranty on hardware and up to two years of tech support upon purchase. With AppleCare Plus, you also get accidental damage coverage for $79 per incident plus tax.

All the watch plans include 24/7 tech support, mail-in repair, carry-in repair, and express replacement. Additionally, all plans cover the watch itself and the battery if it holds less than 80% of its original capacity.

Here’s how much each plan costs:

Model Monthly AppleCare Plus Price Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price Three-Year AppleCare Plus Price Model Apple Watch Ultra

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $4.99

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $99.00

Three-Year AppleCare Plus Price

Model Apple Watch Series 8

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $3.99

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $79.00

Three-Year AppleCare Plus Price

Model Apple Watch SE

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $2.49

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price $49.00

Three-Year AppleCare Plus Price

Model Apple Watch Hermès

Monthly AppleCare Plus Price $4.99

Two-Year AppleCare Plus Price

Three-Year AppleCare Plus Price $149.00



AppleCare Plus for Apple Display

You can purchase AppleCare Plus for displays, too. It includes 24/7 tech support, onsite service or pickup, and carry-in repair. Here’s what’s covered: The display itself.

The power cord.

One Apple display stand and one Apple mount purchased at the same time.

Accidental damage protection, but each incident is subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage or $299 for other damage, plus tax.

Support with connecting the display to your Mac. Here’s how much AppleCare for Apple Display costs:

Model Annual AppleCare Plus Price Three-Year AppleCare Plus Price Model Apple Studio Display

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $49.99

Three-Year AppleCare Plus Price $149

Model Pro Display XDR

Annual AppleCare Plus Price $179.99

Three-Year AppleCare Plus Price $499



AppleCare Plus for headphones

AppleCare Plus for headphones includes 24/7 tech support, mail-in and carry-in repairs, and express replacement. However, it does not include replacements for lost or stolen AirPods.

Here’s what it will cover: AirPods or Beats headphones and earbuds.

Battery if it holds less than 80% of its original capacity.

Included charging cable.

Accidental damage protection, but each incident is subject to a fee of $29 plus tax.

Support with using Siri and Bluetooth connectivity. AppleCare Plus for headphones will cost the following:

Model Two-Year AppleCare for Headphones Price AirPods, AirPods Pro, Beats

$29

AirPods Max

$59



AppleCare Plus for Apple TV

AppleCare Plus for Apple TV includes 24/7 tech support, mail-in and carry-in repairs, and express replacement. Here’s what it covers: The Apple TV hardware itself.

The Siri remote.

Included power cord.

Accidental damage protection, but each incident is subject to a fee of $15 plus tax. AppleCare Plus for Apple TV also includes help with connecting your Apple TV to Wi-Fi and your iCloud account, assisting in streaming shows, and using AirPlay.

The only option currently available for Apple TV is $29 for a three-year plan.

AppleCare Plus for HomePod

AppleCare Plus for HomePod includes two years of coverage. It covers accidental damage to a HomePod for a $39 fee per incident plus tax or a HomePod Mini for a $15 fee per incident plus tax. Both models get $24/7 tech support, mail-in, and carry-in repairs, and express replacement. Hardware coverage is for the HomePod itself, while tech support includes using AirPlay, connecting to Wi-Fi, and any questions you may have about the Home app.

There is one plan for the HomePod Mini (the only model Apple currently sells) for $15 for two years of coverage.

Where can I buy AppleCare Plus?

You can buy an AppleCare Plus plan online, or if you have an iPhone or iPad, you can do so on the device itself by opening Settings > General > About > AppleCare Plus Coverage Available and then following on-screen instructions.

You have 60 days after buying a device in most countries to purchase a plan. In Japan, you have 30 days, and in mainland China, you have seven days on your device and 60 days in-store. Some countries let you buy Mac, Apple TV, and some other devices’ AppleCare Plus plans for up to one year after purchase. The specifics will vary depending on consumer protection and other applicable laws in your country.

If you don’t see the option to buy on your device, make sure your device is still eligible for coverage. Apple lets you do that using its coverage check website with your device’s serial number. Furthermore, certain vendors, such as BestBuy, offer the plans for purchase.

Should you get AppleCare Plus?

Like most extended warranties, whether you should buy AppleCare Plus comes down to your devices and usage habits. Damage coverage is quite helpful if, for example, you drop your phone a lot or spill coffee on your laptop. On the other hand, if you’re a careful person, this kind of coverage may go unused.

Furthermore, it also comes down to the device itself. The protection likely makes more sense for phones, watches, and laptops, so devices you take with you everywhere and are more likely to lose or break. But for other devices, such as the HomePod Mini, it may make less sense.

It should be mentioned, however, that the ease of repair afforded by onsite or mail-in service may come in handy. And the 24/7 tech support would be good if, for example, you’re less tech-savvy.

AppleCare Plus is, therefore, probably not essential, but likely worth it for phones, laptops, and watches — especially if you tend to be clumsy. For other devices, it may make less sense. At the end of the day, however, it’s a judgment call that comes down to you.

Frequently asked questions about AppleCare Plus

Does AppleCare Plus cover lost or stolen AirPods? No, it does not cover lost or stolen AirPods.

What is the difference between AppleCare and AppleCare Plus? AppleCare is the name of Apple’s warranty coverage. It comes standard for one year after purchasing an Apple device along with 90 days of tech support. AppleCare Plus are extended warranties you can buy for some devices for extra coverage.

Does AppleCare Plus include accidental damage? Yes, it includes coverage for accidental damage as of September 2022 if you purchase an a plan for your device, but you will have to pay a fee for this service, and the fee varies depending on the device.

