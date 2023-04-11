How to turn off or restart your iPhone 14

If an iPhone 14 is your first iPhone — or your first smartphone, period — you might be confused about how to turn it all the way off instead of just putting it to sleep. Likewise, you might not be sure how to force a restart when your device is behaving badly. We’ll guide you through both topics below.

QUICK ANSWER To turn off an iPhone 14, hold down the side button and one of the volume buttons, then drag the Slide to power off slider when it appears onscreen. To restart an iPhone 14, power it all the way off, then hold down the side button. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to turn off your iPhone 14

How to force restart an iPhone 14

How to turn off your iPhone 14

Apple

Simply hold down the side button and one of the volume buttons until a set of sliders appear onscreen. Drag the Slide to power off slider all the way to the right.

How to force restart an iPhone 14 To force your iPhone 14 to restart: Turn it off using the instructions above.

Wait about 30 seconds for your iPhone to completely power down. It may not take that long.

Once the screen is completely black (i.e. there’s no glow), hold the side button until you see an Apple logo.

Let go of the button, and wait for the homescreen to appear. If that method isn’t working, use this fallback:

Apple

Tap the volume up button.

Tap the volume down button.

Press and hold the side button until you see an Apple logo onscreen.

Release the side button.

Comments