The iPhone Fold could catch up to Android 7.0 Nougat with this multitasking feature

TL;DR Bloomberg reports that the iPhone Fold will run iOS but offer iPad-like UI changes.

These tweaks include split-view multitasking with two apps running side by side, as well as a sidebar in core iPhone apps.

The foldable won’t run iPad apps out of the box, and you shouldn’t expect iPadOS 26’s windowed multitasking option.

Apple is expected to launch a foldable iPhone, informally dubbed the iPhone Fold, later this year. The company could take cues from OPPO and Google by offering a squat, book-style foldable phone. Now, a trusted source has revealed some info about the software.

Bloomberg reports that the iPhone Fold will still run iOS, but will include an “iPad-like interface” on the folding screen. So what does this actually mean?

For starters, the outlet says core iPhone apps will feature a sidebar on the left edge of the folding screen, much like iPad apps. That’s not a surprise, as the iPhone Fold’s inner display will apparently feature proportions similar to an iPad Mini. It’s also common to see these in-app sidebars when using Android tablets.

Apple isn’t stopping here, as the iPhone Fold can apparently show two apps side by side. Many Android foldables and even conventional Android phones offer this capability, which is still missing from conventional iPhones. In fact, the feature has been available since 2016’s Android 7.0 Nougat. Some foldable Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, even let you run three apps side by side (by side, heh). Check out the image below.

Otherwise, Bloomberg says the decision to stick with iOS means the iPhone Fold will retain a “simpler” multitasking system instead of iPadOS 26’s desktop-style windowed system. That’s not a surprise as even Samsung’s foldables don’t let you use Dex on the inner display. It also means iPad apps won’t run on the foldable by default.

The outlet also reiterated that the iPhone Fold would have a side fingerprint scanner (as seen on most Android foldables) in lieu of face unlock, two rear cameras, and a punch-hole cutout on the cover display. Apple apparently tested an under-display camera and a punch-hole cutout on the inner display, but unsurprisingly found that the former delivered worse images.

In any event, Apple isn’t the only company working on a wider, book-style foldable phone. Samsung is also working on a so-called Wide Fold, and we gave you an exclusive look last month.

