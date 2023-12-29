iPhone Bluetooth not working? Here's how you can try to fix it

Bluetooth is pretty integral to the modern smartphone experience. At the least you’re probably using it for wireless earbuds , and as an iPhone owner, there’s a decent chance you’re using it to pair an Apple Watch, trigger CarPlay, and/or set up smart home accessories. If it stops working, it’s important to get it up and running again as soon as possible. We’ve got some troubleshooting tips to help.

How to fix Bluetooth on an iPhone

Some of these steps may seem obvious, but we’re including everything we can to be thorough and for the sake of creating a checklist. We’re also going to cover Bluetooth failing to connect to accessories, not just failing in general, since the former is more likely. Note that if you’ve tried everything on this list without success, there may not be any choice but to talk to Apple Support and schedule a repair session — your iPhone’s Bluetooth radio could be faulty.