Hate the small Galaxy S25 Edge battery? You'll laugh at these leaked iPhone 17 Air battery details

TL;DR The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be just 5.5mm thick, making it even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge.

A new leak suggests the phone could have a laughable 2,800mAh battery, over 1,000mAh smaller than the Galaxy S25 Edge’s already criticized 3,900mAh cell.

Apple is expected to rely on high-density battery tech and optional battery cases to offset the small capacity.

The Galaxy S25 Edge didn’t launch with the kind of applause Samsung was hoping for. While the phone’s 5.8mm thickness is commendable, fans have been largely unimpressed with its 3,900mAh battery, especially considering the phone is pricier than the Galaxy S25 Plus, which features a much more robust 4,900mAh cell. This is why a recent survey conducted on Android Authority showed results that lean toward the Galaxy S25 Edge being a flop.

Well, if you thought the S25 Edge’s battery wasn’t up to par, you’ll probably laugh at the iPhone 17 Air’s leaked battery capacity.

According to information disclosed on Naver, citing a supply chain source, the iPhone 17 Air will be even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge, coming in at just 5.5mm. Dummies of the ultra-thin iPhone have been floating around for a while, and its slimness definitely looks impressive. However, that sleek design might come at a major cost. According to the leak, the phone could end up with a 2,800mAh battery. Yup, you read that right. The thin iPhone might have a battery that’s over 1,000mAh smaller than Samsung’s already-criticized thin Galaxy.

The leak suggests Apple could be using high-density battery tech to boost capacity by 15–20%. And of course, Apple being Apple, the company is expected to sell battery cases alongside the iPhone 17 Air. We’ve also heard rumors that Apple is working on an AI-powered battery-saving feature.

To add to the ultra-thin theme, the report suggests the phone might be light as a feather too, weighing just 145 grams, which is also less than the Galaxy S25 Edge’s 163 grams.