Surveys show the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may be a flop

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge this week, capping off months of teases and leaks. This is the slimmest Galaxy S series phone yet, but it makes a few compromises to get there.

We asked readers on our website, as well as Twitter and YouTube followers, what they thought of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Here’s what you all told us.

Galaxy S25 Edge: Hot or not? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The results were broadly similar across our website, Twitter, and YouTube polls. It turns out that over 70% of respondents in each poll felt the Galaxy S25 Edge wasn’t hot stuff.

The most negative result was our YouTube poll, as 78% of surveyed followers voted for “not.” This was followed by 72.7% of Twitter voters and 71.6% of website respondents.

YouTube follower @lamJay02 was among several users who criticized the 3,900mAh battery, which is actually slightly smaller than the base Galaxy S25: No. 6.7 inch quad HD display with a 3900mah battery in 2025? That’s pathetic. Fellow follower @ApricotXR1 also took umbrage with the small battery size: $1,100 for a 3,900 mAh battery? What a scam!👎 The small battery is particularly irksome in light of rivals using silicon-carbon batteries in their flagship phones. This has also enabled a smattering of smaller Android phones with big batteries.

A couple of followers also pointed to the 25W wired charging speed, which is significantly slower than the cheaper Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy A56 5G.

There were precious few positive comments about the slim smartphone. Here’s one of them from @calvinrohanraj8511: Hot – Because it is good to see “established” companies trying new ideas. Just let the ideas not be limited to feature-cutting😅 I guess that comment is less about the phone itself and more about the fact that Samsung is trying something different. For what it’s worth, the company recently said it would release devices with new form factors later this year, and we’re expecting to see a triple-screen foldable. So those looking for something different should keep an eye out.

In any event, it’s clear our audience thinks the Galaxy S25 Edge is a very disappointing release. We’ll be putting the phone through its paces, so stay tuned for our verdict.

