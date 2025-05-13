Apple's solution to better iPhone battery life? Copying this clever Android feature.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple could reportedly offer an AI-powered battery management mode as part of the iOS 19 update.

This comes years after Android debuted an Adaptive Battery feature, which learns your app usage habits to reduce power consumption.

The iOS 19 lock screen could also display the time left until a full charge, which is another staple Android feature.

All the performance in the world doesn’t mean much if your smartphone struggles to get through the day. We’ve seen some notable battery innovations over the years as a result, and it now looks like Apple could copy a battery feature first seen on Android phones.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on an “AI-powered battery management mode” for its upcoming iOS 19 update. The outlet reports that this feature, which will be part of the Apple Intelligence suite of capabilities, will analyze how someone uses their iPhone and make power-saving adjustments.

Apple apparently created the feature by relying on battery data collected from users. This data was used to understand trends and predict when it should reduce power for specific apps or features.

Not the only Android-first feature coming to iPhones If this sounds familiar, that’s because Android has offered its Adaptive Battery feature since 2018’s Android 9 Pie. Google teamed up with DeepMind for the feature, which uses AI to “prioritize system resources for the apps the user cares about most.” Adaptive Battery also learns your app usage habits over time to fine-tune your phone’s power consumption. We’ve also seen Android OEMs implement similar battery management features using machine learning or algorithms over the years.

Bloomberg adds that the iOS 19 lock screen will finally display the time left until a full charge. Android phones from Samsung and Google have offered this feature for ages now, so this is another area where Apple is playing catch-up with its Android rivals.

