iPhone 17 Air mock-up reveals it could be as thin as an unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6

TL;DR A new video shows off mock-ups of the iPhone 17 family.

The video reveals how much thinner the iPhone 17 Air will be compared to the rest of the line.

It appears the Air may be taller than the standard model but shorter than the Pro Max.

As we continue to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Apple is set to debut its own ultra-thin phone later this year. If you’re curious about just how thin Apple’s iPhone 17 Air will be, a new video may have the answer you’re looking for.

Mock-ups of the iPhone 17 series have made it into the hands of Lewis Hilsenteger of the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy. Included in the video are two mock-ups of the iPhone 17 Air, which Hilsenteger is immediately taken aback by the moment he holds one in his hand.

The surprise Hilsenteger expresses is due to the sheer thinness of the Air. While marveling at the dimensions, the YouTuber exclaims that the phone feels like half the thickness of the other models. Upon measuring, we see that this dummy unit is about 5.65mm at its thinnest point. Meanwhile, the Pro Max mock-up appears to measure around 8.75mm.

If the iPhone 17 Air is 5.65mm thick, that would make it slightly thinner than what we expect for the Galaxy S25 Edge. It’s believed Samsung’s ultra-thin phone will be 5.84mm thick. The Air may be closer to that of an unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 5.6mm when open.

When stacked up against its siblings, it looks like this mock-up of the Air stands taller than the vanilla model. However, it’s a little smaller than the Pro Max mock up.

In addition to the blue mock-ups Unbox Therapy showed in his video, Sonny Dickson also shared an image of black dummy units on X (formerly Twitter). These black mock-ups appear to be a little more finished than the blue mock-ups in the hands-on video.

While the launch of the iPhone 17 Air is still a ways away, we may not have to wait much longer for the Galaxy S25 Edge. A leak from earlier today revealed that the global launch could happen on May 30.

