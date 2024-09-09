iPhone 16 Pro is now official with a camera button, larger display, and new color

Apple

TL;DR The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will become available on September 20 starting at $999 and $1,199.

The phones feature an all-new button dedicated to camera tasks, including shooting, identifying surroundings, and more.

Apple has also improved their design by slimming down the bezels and expanding the displays.

Following months of rumors, leaks, and anticipation, the day has finally arrived. Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 16 line, Apple Watch Series 10, and a fresh batch of AirPods models. Perhaps the most exciting announcement was that of its highest-end smartphones for 2024: the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. Compared to their predecessors, these devices offer a new button dedicated to camera controls, larger displays, incredibly slim bezels, and much more.

The iPhone 16 Pro models offer 6.3- and 6.9-inch displays, a 0.2-inch increase from the previous-gen editions. Apple has also shrunk the bezels, contributing to their futuristic design. Just like previous Pro iPhones, the iPhone 16 Pro offers relatively dull finishes, including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max boast the all-new A18 Pro chip, which is 15% faster than the A17 Pro and consumes 20% less energy. This chipset powers Apple Intelligence and other intensive, on-device tasks, such as 4K video recording at 120 frames per second. This allows users to shoot high-quality slo-mo videos right from their iPhones.

Other camera upgrades include new Photographic Styles that alter the colors when shooting. And, similar to the non-Pro iPhone 16 models, the Pro editions offer the new Camera Control that mobile photographers will appreciate.

Camera Control supports touch input and is sensitive to pressure. It enables users to quickly take photos, zoom in or out, scan their surroundings to identify things like dog breeds, and more.

Otherwise, the ultrawide lens has been bumped from 12MP to 48MP and now supports auto-focus. Meanwhile, the smaller Pro model now offers the tetraprism lens first brought exclusively to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This unlocks up to 5x optical and 25x digital zooms on the 6.3-inch variant.

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,199, respectively. Those interested can pre-order them on Friday, with availability to follow on September 20.

