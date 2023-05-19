AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 2 vs AirPods 3: Which earbuds are the best for you?

Apple’s divisive AirPods have staying power, even if some stay in your ears better than others. The noise canceling AirPods Pro 2 boast all the bells and whistles. But not everyone wants earbuds that block out the world. That’s where the AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 come into play.

Let’s look at the differences between these three sets of wireless earbuds, find out which Airpods you should buy, and look at some of the best AirPods alternatives.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 2 vs AirPods 3: At a glance

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) hit the shelves in September 2022, and the AirPods (3rd generation) became available in October 2021. Before that, Apple announced the AirPods (2nd generation) in March 2019.

Active noise canceling (ANC) separates the Apple AirPods Pro 2 from the open-type fit of the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3. This sealed design is a major upgrade that improves sound quality and comfort. With the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), you get four sizes of ear tips for a custom, secure fit that blocks out background noise. Conversely, the open ear AirPods put safety first and let you hear your surroundings.

The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 buds and case feature an IPX4 water-resistant rating. This rating makes them much more durable than the AirPods 2, which lacks any kind of water resistance. The AirPods Pro 2 are the best Apple earbuds for working out. Athletes will enjoy the buds’ stable fit, comprehensive controls, and durable build.

Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking works on the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and the AirPods (3rd generation). You will not find this with the AirPods (2nd generation).

The Apple AirPods 2 cost $129. The AirPods 3 cost $179 or $169, for the MagSafe Charging case or Lightning Charging Case variants, respectively. The AirPods Pro 2 cost $249.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Impressive ANC • Comfortable fit • Wireless charging One of the best true wireless earbuds for iOS users The second generation of AirPods Pro features top-quality active noise cancelation in a water-resistant package. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 See price at Best Buy

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) H1 chip • Easy for iPhones • Deep Apple integration These work with Android, but iPhone users will see the best results The Apple AirPods (3rd gen) are just a slight upgrade over the second-generation models, but iPhone users will be quite happy with the deep integration and ease of use these earbuds provide. See price at Amazon See price at Best Buy

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Good for iPhones • 'Hey Siri' access • Share audio between Apple devices iPhone users who want just the basics can't go wrong with a set of AirPods AirPods are the default earbuds for iPhone users, and the second-generation version of the product keeps up that trend. They don't offer tons of bells and whistles, but they deliver the basics and will be easy to pair with your iPhone. See price at Amazon Save $60.00 See price at Amazon Save $59.01

Are the Apple AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2 worth buying?

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are worth buying if don’t own earbuds, use an iPhone, and want ANC. Apple’s flagship earbuds integrate well into the company’s ecosystem and sound great. Deciding to upgrade from the original AirPods Pro to the AirPods Pro 2 is more complicated. The upgrade only affords marginal improvements, and Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 aren’t cheap. Even in 2023, the AirPods Pro (1st generation) compete with the best earbuds around.

Now, if you own the AirPods 2 or AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro 2 are easier to recommend. Upgrading from the standard AirPods to the AirPods Pro 2 gives you better sound quality, ANC, and onboard volume controls. That said, many people prefer open ear headphones and find the AirPods unsealed fit is actually a pro, not a con. If that’s you, the AirPods (3rd generation) are right up your alley.

While the AirPods 2 are the cheapest option, we don’t recommend buying them today. The Apple AirPods 3 have plenty of life left. Meanwhile, the AirPods 2 are nearing the end of their lifecycle. For longer software support and extended firmware updates, the AirPods (3rd generation) are the better buy. Generally, we don’t recommend the AirPods to anyone with an Android phone. There are plenty of other earbuds that Android users can choose from.

What experts are saying about the Apple AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2

Sam Smart / Android Authority

We’ve reviewed each of Apple’s AirPods, and after each review, we came to the same conclusion. The AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods (2nd generation) are all good earbuds for iPhone owners. Using the AirPods on Android feels restricted.

Equipped with ANC, onboard volume controls, and plenty of software features, the AirPods Pro 2 are the most refined of the bunch. The second-generation Pro fit the best too. Listeners of all ear sizes can wear the buds since the ear tips range from extra-small to large. The AirPods Pro 2 also stand out for their many Find My features.

The AirPods (3rd generation) are ostensibly un-tipped AirPods. Apple’s Spatial Audio and head tracking impress us with the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3. Many listeners will delight in the MagSafe charging case and IPX4 rating that these AirPods share, too. For those willing to forfeit ear tips, you can have the AirPods 3 for $70 less than the second-gen AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best Apple earbuds for most people.

Let’s jump over to the older AirPods (2nd generation). Compared to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 2 feature thinner, longer stems. A looser fit makes the earbuds more prone to falling out than the newer AirPods. You won’t find personalized spatial audio or volume controls here either. In our review, what we loved most about the AirPods 2 was how well they integrated with other Apple devices. With more modern AirPods to choose from today, the AirPods 2 are less of an iPhone darling.

What other reviewers from around the web think To give you a holistic overview of the Apple AirPods, we wanted to share what other reviewers are saying about the AirPods. Cnet’s David Carnoy said the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) offer very good performance for their size. He noted the sound quality of the AirPods Pro 2 compares well against other heavy hitters like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

TechCrunch’s Brian Heater found the AirPods 3 much more comfortable than the AirPods 2, due to the newly contoured stems. He acknowledged that the universal, unsealed fit of the AirPods 3 isn’t for everyone and recommended the Pro model to small-eared listeners.

Tom’s Guide’s Sherri Smith was not impressed with the bass and treble response of the AirPods 2. Even still, she said the AirPods 2 are great wireless earbuds that seamlessly integrate with multiple Apple devices. At their lowered price, these AirPods are a good option.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: Specs

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) AirPods (3rd generation) AirPods (2nd generation) Dimensions

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Earbud: 30.9 x 21.8 x 24.0mm

Case: 45.2 x 60.6 x 21.7mm

AirPods (3rd generation) Earbud: 30.79 x 18.26 x 19.21mm

Lightning/MagSafe case: 46.40 x 54.40 x 21.38mm

AirPods (2nd generation) Earbud: 40.5 x 16.5 x 18.0mm

Case: 53.5 x 44.3 x 21.3mm

Weights

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Earbud: 5.3g

Case: 50.8g

AirPods (3rd generation) Earbud: 4.28g

Lightning/MagSafe case: 37.91g

AirPods (2nd generation) Earbud: 4.0g

Case: 38.2g

Bluetooth connectivity

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Bluetooth 5.3

SBC, AAC

AirPods (3rd generation) Bluetooth 5.0

SBC, AAC

AirPods (2nd generation) Bluetooth 5.0

SBC, AAC

Water resistance

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Earbuds: IPX4

Case: IPX4

AirPods (3rd generation) Earbuds: IPX4

Case: IPX4

AirPods (2nd generation) None

Listening time

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Earbuds, ANC on: 6 hours

Earbuds, personalized Spatial Audio and head tracking: 5.5 hours

Earbuds and case: up to 30 hours

AirPods (3rd generation) Earbuds: 6 hours

Spatial Audio: 5 hours

Earbuds and case: 30 hours

AirPods (2nd generation) Earbuds: 5 hours

Earbuds and case: 24 hours

Talk time

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Earbuds ANC on: 4.5 hours

Earbuds and case: 24 hours

AirPods (3rd generation) Earbuds: 4 hours

Earbuds and case: 20 hours

AirPods (2nd generation) Earbuds: 3 hours

Earbuds and case: 18 hours

Charging

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Lightning

MagSafe

Wireless

AirPods (3rd generation) Lightning or MagSafe, depends on variant

AirPods (2nd generation) Lightning

Wireless variant no longer available



Audio hardware

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Custom high-excursion Apple driver

Custom high dynamic range amplifier

Vent system for pressure equalization



AirPods (3rd generation) Custom high-excursion Apple driver

Custom high dynamic range amplifier

AirPods (2nd generation) Apple-designed driver

Sensors

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Dual beamforming microphones

Inward-facing microphone

Skin-detect sensor

Motion-detecting accelerometer

Speech-detecting accelerometer

Force sensor

Touch control

AirPods (3rd generation) Dual beamforming microphones

Inward-facing microphone

Skin-detect sensor

Motion-detecting accelerometer

Speech-detecting accelerometer

Force sensor

AirPods (2nd generation) Dual beamforming microphones

Dual optical sensors

Motion-detecting accelerometer

Speech-detecting accelerometer

Device compatibility

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Latest versions of iOS, macOS, Apple Watch, Apple TV

Android: Limited Bluetooth features only

Windows: Limited Bluetooth features only

AirPods (3rd generation) Latest versions of iOS, macOS, Apple Watch, Apple TV

Android: Limited Bluetooth features only

Windows: Limited Bluetooth features only

AirPods (2nd generation) Latest versions of iOS, macOS, Apple Watch, Apple TV

Android: Limited Bluetooth features only

Windows: Limited Bluetooth features only

Chipset

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) H2 (earbuds)

U1 (case)

AirPods (3rd generation) H1 (earbuds)

AirPods (2nd generation) H1 (earbuds)

Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Yes

AirPods (3rd generation) Yes

AirPods (2nd generation) No

Noise-cancelling

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Yes

AirPods (3rd generation) No

AirPods (2nd generation) No

Transparency

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Yes, adaptive

AirPods (3rd generation) No

AirPods (2nd generation) No

Ear tip selection

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) XS, S, M, L

AirPods (3rd generation) None

AirPods (2nd generation) None

Release date

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) September 23, 2022

AirPods (3rd generation) October 26, 2021

AirPods (2nd generation) March 20, 2019

Price

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) $249

AirPods (3rd generation) $169 / $179

AirPods (2nd generation) $129



Apple AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2 performance

Lily Katz / Android Authority

You get similar performance across Apple’s AirPods when paired with an iPhone. These AirPods all house Apple’s proprietary H1 or H2 chipset. The chips enable features like hands-free access to Siri and automatic device switching. Apple even makes it a cinch to set up the AirPods with one-step pairing.

With automatic device switching, the AirPods can hop between Apple devices under the same iCloud account. When listening to music on an iPhone, you can play a video on your iPad and hear the corresponding audio. Hitting play on your iPad video prompts the AirPods to pause your phone’s media and start receiving the iPad’s audio signal. The switch is immediate and saves you from digging through your device’s Bluetooth settings.

Apple’s AirPods support the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. When streaming over AAC to an iPhone, you can enjoy high-quality, lag-free audio. You won’t be able to listen to lossless audio with the AirPods, even though Apple Music supports it. This isn’t Apple’s fault: Bluetooth doesn’t have enough bandwidth to support high-bitrate audio.

All AirPods connect to Apple’s Find My network. You can access this with an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac. This displays your AirPods on a map. Some AirPods models have more features than others. For instance, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) case has a speaker that emits a sound with a prompt from the Find My app. If separated, each earbud appears on the Find My map. Further, you can locate either AirPods Pro 2 bud or the case precisely by following an arrow on your iPhone. It feels like a treasure hunt, and to work, the AirPods must be nearby.

What is Apple Spatial Audio?

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Put simply, Apple Spatial Audio is advanced, 360-degree surround sound that works with Dolby Atmos content. What’s cool about spatial audio is that it isn’t your standard left, right, and center audio setup. With this, sound can originate from anywhere around you — including from above or below.

You can listen to music and movies and enable all the fixings: personalized spatial audio with head tracking. To personalize the sound, use an iPhone to photograph your ears. Apple’s software then customizes the sound based on your ear anatomy. Enabling head tracking through your AirPods Pro or AirPods (3rd generation) anchors the sound to your phone. If you rotate your head to the left and your phone is in front of you, the sound will play louder through the right earbud.

The AirPods 2 don’t natively support spatial audio, but there is a workaround. Music streaming services support spatial audio on all headphones, including AirPods. You can use the AirPods (2nd generation) to stream spatial audio content from Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Tidal. You just won’t be able to personalize the effect or use head tracking.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: Do you need noise canceling?

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Do you commute by train, bus, or plane? If yes, do yourself a favor and grab the AirPods Pro (2nd generation). These earbuds have great noise canceling that diminishes an engine’s roar or a dryer’s drone. While wearing the AirPods Pro, you’ll struggle to hear your loud roommates and the sound of your decrepit A/C unit. Not only does ANC make your world quieter, but it also improves sound quality.

If you don't need noise canceling from the AirPods Pro 2, you can save quite a bit when you buy the AirPods 3.

On the flip side, the AirPods 3 and 2 don’t have ear tips, so you hear everything around you. This is good for situational awareness, but it can make it hard to hear your music. When you want to hear the world around you with the AirPods Pro 2, enable Adaptive Trasnparency, or listen in mono mode.

To illustrate how much more noise the AirPods Pro 2 block out than the AirPods 3, check out the chart above. The higher the line, the more sound the earbuds block out. The cyan line represents the AirPods Pro 2, and the pink dashed line represents the AirPods 3 and 2. (We omitted the AirPods 2 data from this chart because their isolation is nearly identical to the AirPods 3.)

The 0-256Hz and 257-2,040kHz frequency ranges are the most important for isolation, and the AirPods Pro 2 reduce these by up to 35 decibels. In other words, some of those sounds from an A/C unit or engine will be around 90% quieter with the AirPods Pro 2 than with the open ear AirPods.

Will casual listeners hear a difference between the AirPods 2 vs AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro 2?

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) have the best sound quality among the Airpods. You don’t need a trained ear to hear this difference. Those whose music taste spans genres will get more mileage from the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) than Apple’s unsealed earbuds. The AirPods Pro 2 have a better bass response than Apple’s unsealed earbuds.

When you listen to music in a noisy space, the AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 bass will sound even worse. Background noise makes it hard to hear the music coming out of your AirPods, and the AirPods 2 and 3 leave your ear canals wide open. Bass frequencies are the first casualty of unsealed earbuds. That said, the AirPods 3 use Apple’s Adaptive EQ to remedy this.

Anyone who prioritizes sound quality should get the AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

Adaptive EQ adjusts the sound on the go, taking fit and background noise into account. No matter what, your AirPods Pro (2nd generation) or AirPods (3rd generation) will deliver consistent sound quality. Adaptive EQ uses the AirPods’ inward-facing mics to track what you hear at the moment. It then adjusts the midrange and low frequencies accordingly. The AirPods 2 don’t use Adaptive EQ.

Which AirPods are the best for phone calls?

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 are better for phone calls than the AirPods 2. However, you can get away with any of the AirPods for casual phone calls. We recommend the newer AirPods for those who spend their nine-to-fives in Zoom meetings.

Compare the AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2 microphone samples below.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) microphone demo (Ideal conditions):

AirPods (3rd generation) microphone demo (Ideal conditions):

AirPods (2nd generation) microphone demo (Ideal conditions):

The AirPods Pro (3rd generation) microphones fare best in sub-optimal conditions. All AirPods transmit background noise along with the speaker’s voice, but the AirPods Pro 2 have far fewer dropouts than the others. The AirPods (3rd generation) cut out slightly less than the AirPods (2nd generation).

Hear how phone calls sound in street conditions. Compare the microphone samples below.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) microphone demo (Street conditions):

AirPods (3rd generation) microphone demo (Street conditions):

AirPods (2nd generation) microphone demo (Street conditions):

AirPods 2 vs AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: Battery life

Chase Bernath / Android Authority

Officially, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) battery life is six hours with ANC on. Their case provides an extra 24 hours of playtime. The AirPods (3rd generation) have the same battery life specs, just without noise canceling. You get six hours from the buds and 24 extra hours from the case. With the poorest battery life, the AirPods (2nd generation) last five hours on a single charge. The AirPods 2 case provides an additional 19 hours of battery.

In our testing, we subject each pair of earbuds to real music peaking at 75dB (SPL). Here are the battery readouts for each pair of AirPods in question: AirPods Pro (2nd generation), ANC on: Five hours, 43 minutes.

Five hours, 43 minutes. AirPods (3rd generation): Six hours, 21 minutes.

Six hours, 21 minutes. AirPods (2nd generation): Four hours, seven minutes.

AirPods Pro vs AirPods: What’s the difference?

Adam Molina

Apple’s original AirPods Pro took the world by storm with their great ANC and premium features. Although the AirPods 3 don’t have ANC, they are similar to the AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2 and cost less. Comparing the AirPods 2 to the AirPods 3 and Pro 2 show a clear separation between the models. Here are the main differences between the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods (2nd generation): Dimensions: The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are the largest, measuring 30.9 x 21.8 x 24mm and weighing 5.3g each. The AirPods 3 are in the middle and measure 30.79 x 18.26 x 19.21mm with a 4.3g weight per earbud. The AirPods 2 are the smallest. Each earbud is 40.5 x 16.5 x 18mm and weighs 4g.

The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are the largest, measuring 30.9 x 21.8 x 24mm and weighing 5.3g each. The AirPods 3 are in the middle and measure 30.79 x 18.26 x 19.21mm with a 4.3g weight per earbud. The AirPods 2 are the smallest. Each earbud is 40.5 x 16.5 x 18mm and weighs 4g. Battery life: The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 have an official battery life of six hours with 24 extra hours from the case. Apple measured the AirPods Pro 2 battery life with ANC on. The AirPods 2 last five hours on a single charge with 19 extra hours from the case.

The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 have an official battery life of six hours with 24 extra hours from the case. Apple measured the AirPods Pro 2 battery life with ANC on. The AirPods 2 last five hours on a single charge with 19 extra hours from the case. Sound quality: The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) sound the best out of Apple’s earbuds. Neither the AirPods 2 nor AirPods 3 will sound as good in the real world as their frequency response charts depict.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) sound the best out of Apple’s earbuds. Neither the AirPods 2 nor AirPods 3 will sound as good in the real world as their frequency response charts depict. Isolation: For the best isolation, get the AirPods Pro (2nd generation). These block out noise with their ear tips and ANC. The AirPods 2 and 3 lack both of these features and let in a lot of background noise.

For the best isolation, get the AirPods Pro (2nd generation). These block out noise with their ear tips and ANC. The AirPods 2 and 3 lack both of these features and let in a lot of background noise. Personalized spatial audio with head tracking: The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 are compatible with personalized spatial audio and head tracking. This works with Dolby Atmos content. The AirPods 3 do not have personalized spatial audio or head tracking.

Do the AirPods and AirPods Pro work with Android?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

All AirPods work with Android, but the experience is limited. Remember, these are Apple’s earbuds. To get the best value out of the AirPods, it’s best to own an iPhone.

Nevertheless, Apple’s great noise canceling works whether you pair the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with an Android phone or iPhone. You’ll still be able to answer calls and listen to music, but you’ll miss out on many features that make the AirPods worth using. Here’s a list of major features you miss when using AirPods on Android. Apple Find My: You must pair your AirPods to an Apple device to access Apple’s complex Find My network. The Wunderfind helps locate lost wireless earbuds, including the AirPods on Android.

You must pair your AirPods to an Apple device to access Apple’s complex Find My network. The Wunderfind helps locate lost wireless earbuds, including the AirPods on Android. Automatic device switching: This lets the AirPods switch audio sources between Apple devices. You can’t switch between Android devices with the AirPods. However, you can enjoy auto device switching with the Samsung Galaxy Buds and various Samsung devices.

This lets the AirPods switch audio sources between Apple devices. You can’t switch between Android devices with the AirPods. However, you can enjoy auto device switching with the Samsung Galaxy Buds and various Samsung devices. Conversation Boost: This is a great feature for listeners who are hard of hearing and is exclusive to Apple devices. To get a similar effect through your AirPods on Android, download the Sound Amplifier app.

This is a great feature for listeners who are hard of hearing and is exclusive to Apple devices. To get a similar effect through your AirPods on Android, download the Sound Amplifier app. Custom controls: Using the AirPods with Android limits you to playing or pausing your music. Other controls require you to interact with your phone. The aforementioned Assistant Trigger app enables automatic ear detection. This plays/pauses media as you insert/remove the earbuds.

Using the AirPods with Android limits you to playing or pausing your music. Other controls require you to interact with your phone. The aforementioned Assistant Trigger app enables automatic ear detection. This plays/pauses media as you insert/remove the earbuds. Ear tip fit test: The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) have an ear tip fit test when paired to an iPhone, but you don’t get this on Android. Instead, experiment with the ear tips and shake your head a bit. If they stay in place, they’re a good fit. If they fall out, try again with a different size.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) have an ear tip fit test when paired to an iPhone, but you don’t get this on Android. Instead, experiment with the ear tips and shake your head a bit. If they stay in place, they’re a good fit. If they fall out, try again with a different size. Firmware updates: There’s no clever way to receive AirPods firmware updates on Android. You just need to get a hold of an iPhone or iPad to update your AirPods.

There’s no clever way to receive AirPods firmware updates on Android. You just need to get a hold of an iPhone or iPad to update your AirPods. Hands-free Siri Access: There’s no way to access Siri from an Android device, and you certainly won’t be able to say, “Hey, Siri” with the AirPods on Android. You can program the AirPods’ double-press function to enable Google Assistant with the Assistant Trigger app.

There’s no way to access Siri from an Android device, and you certainly won’t be able to say, “Hey, Siri” with the AirPods on Android. You can program the AirPods’ double-press function to enable Google Assistant with the Assistant Trigger app. One-step pairing: Apple makes it silly simple to pair AirPods to iPhones and iPads. When pairing AirPods to an Android phone, you need to go through your phone’s Bluetooth settings.

Apple makes it silly simple to pair AirPods to iPhones and iPads. When pairing AirPods to an Android phone, you need to go through your phone’s Bluetooth settings. Personalized spatial audio with head tracking: You won’t be able to create a personal spatial audio profile when pairing the AirPods to Android. You can access standard spatial audio through certain music streaming services like Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal, though. If you want great earbuds for Android, check out our list of AirPods alternatives below.

What are some good Apple AirPods alternatives?

Thomas Triggs / Android Authority

Given the AirPods’ meteoric rise and sustained popularity, it’s no wonder so many manufacturers are trying to emulate Apple’s success. Check out some of the best AirPods alternatives below.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) and AirPods (2nd generation) alternatives Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 ($148 at Amazon): These donut-shaped earbuds let you hear your surroundings. Despite the unsealed design, you get a more secure fit than with the AirPods 2 or AirPods 3. How does Sony do it? Interchangeable wing tips that fit most ear sizes. Listeners who like the AirPods but just can’t get a good fit with them should try the LinkBuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ($79.99 at Best Buy): Samsung’s bean-shaped buds took seized the tech world, and have stuck around for years. These earbuds cover your ear canals but don’t seal them off to your environment. Samsung added noise canceling to these earbuds. The ANC doesn’t work well, but it’s amazing that it works at all, given the unsealed design. We like that these earbuds fit comfortably and stay in place, even when skateboarding. Don’t get too sweaty; these buds are only IPX2-rated.

Nothing Ear Stick ($99 at Nothing): Like the AirPods, the Ear Stick feature a universal fit that’s meant to accommodate most ear shapes. When wearing the Ear Stick, you’ll hear everything around you. Nothing’s app lets you choose between EQ presets or create your own. For under $100, there’s really nothing to complain about.

Shokz OpenRun ($99.95 at Amazon): Bone conduction headphones like the OpenRun don’t interact with your ears at all. Instead, a headband rests the buds on your cheekbones. The buds then send vibrations through your bones and bypass your outer and middle ears. We recommend these open ear headphones most to outdoor athletes. Anyone who wants to remain aware of their surroundings will feel at ease with these headphones. Also, people with certain types of hearing aids can keep them in while wearing the OpenRun.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 2 vs AirPods 3: Where to buy Apple’s earbuds

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $249 / £249 / €299

$249 / £249 / €299 Apple AirPods (3rd generation): From $169 / £179 / €209

From $169 / £179 / €209 Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $129 / £139 / €159 The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) share the same debut price as the original AirPods Pro. When you buy the AirPods Pro 2, you get a wireless charging case that supports Qi and MagSafe standards. It also accepts a Lightning cable for analog charging.

You’ll pay $169 for the AirPods 3 with a wired charging case and $179 for the AirPods 3 with a MagSafe charging case. At launch, the AirPods 2 cost $159 for the Lightning case option and $199 for the Qi wireless charging case option. Today, Apple only sells the AirPods 2 with a Lightning case for $129.

Apple’s AirPods are available in over 100 countries and territories. These regions include the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Top AirPods questions and answers

Are the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods waterproof? The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 are safe against sprays of water from any direction, thanks to their IPX4 rating. The AirPods (2nd generation) cannot withstand any water without the risk of damage. None of the AirPods are guaranteed to survive a dip in the pool.

How do I find my lost AirPods? You can use the Apple Find My app to locate your lost AirPods. To do so, follow these steps: Open the Find My app on your iPad or iPhone. Tap Devices. Tap AirPods. The AirPods’ location will display on a map. You can emit a sound from your AirPods by following these steps: Open the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad. Tap Devices. Tap AirPods. Tap Play Sound. The AirPods will start emitting a sound that you should be able to hear if it’s nearby.

Do the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 2 sound better? AirPods 2: Cyan trace. SoundGuys Target Curve: Pink trace. The AirPods Pro 2 sound better than the AirPods 2. Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro output frequencies more evenly across the spectrum. You’re more likely to hear musical detail from the Pro 2 than with the AirPods 2. Not to mention, the AirPods Pro 2 isolate you from the outside world, something the AirPods 2 and 3 can’t do.

Do the AirPods 3 have noise canceling? Adam Molina / Android Authority No, the AirPods 3 don’t have noise canceling. For ANC, you’ll need to purchase the AirPods Pro series or AirPods Max, Apple’s noise canceling headphones.

Why does Apple discontinue AirPods? Adam Molina Like many companies, Apple stops producing old models as it releases new ones. Apple could have decreased the price of the original AirPods Pro when it release the second-gen, but Apple discontinued it instead. This makes sense as both AirPods Pro share similar performance and software features. Consumers might not buy as many AirPods Pro 2 if the original AirPods Pro were still available.