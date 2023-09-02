Download the iPadOS 17 wallpapers here

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you ready for iPadOS 17? We’re expecting a public release come September 2023, but we don’t usually recommend that common consumers check out the beta preview It’s common to find bugs and run across issues with it, but if you like the iPadOS 17 wallpapers, those are easy to download and enjoy.

Luckily, wallpapers are just images, so they are universal and can be used on any device as long as you have the file. They are very similar to the stock iOS 17 wallpapers, but of course, have different dimensions better suited for an iPad screen. These offer abstract, colorful designs. Check them out below. These come courtesy of our friends at YTECHB.

Download the iPadOS 17 wallpapers: We must warn you that you shouldn’t simply download the image previews below if you want to enjoy your iPadOS 17 wallpapers to the fullest. Those have been compressed and optimized for better website performance, so the image quality won’t be as good. Instead, click on the button right below them to download the full-resolution files.

How to set a wallpaper Again, download the iPadOS 17 wallpapers using the button right above. You can download them straight into the device you want to set them on, or you can get them elsewhere and transfer them. Ideally, you want to use a transferring method that doesn’t compress images. I would email the file to myself, or use Google Drive. Alternatively, you can manually transfer it using a cable.

How to set a wallpaper on iPad: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Select Choose a New Wallpaper. Find the wallpaper and select it. You can now customize how it will look. When done, hit Set. Select where you want the wallpaper: Set Lock Screen, Set Home Screen, or Both.

How to set a wallpaper on an Android tablet: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Select Change wallpaper. Go into My photos. Find the wallpaper and select it. You can now customize how it will look. When done, select Set wallpaper. Select whether you want to set it on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens. Are you looking for something different? We have a page full of wallpaper posts. You’re bound to find something you like. Check out our selection and let us know what you decided on.

