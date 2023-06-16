iPadOS 17 release date: When is the next update releasing for the Apple iPad?

Apple

If you want a good tablet, you need to get an iPad. Android tablets have great hardware but fall flat on software. Apple is doing some fantastic things with iPadOS that make the iPad an undisputed champion of its segment. With iPadOS 17, Apple will extend its lead in the tablet space with new features and quality-of-life improvements. But when is iPadOS 17 releasing? We’ll tell you the release date for iPadOS 17 and other details in this article.

QUICK ANSWER iPadOS 17 will be released to the public in September 2023, right when the iPhone 15 launches. A Developer Beta for iPadOS 17 is already available for developers, while Public Betas will be available from July 2023 onwards for enthusiasts to try. We do not recommend Developer Betas or Public Betas to average consumers. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS When will iPadOS 17 be released?

Which iPads are getting iPadOS 17?

Is there an iPadOS 17 beta?

When will iPadOS 17 be released?

Apple officially announced iPadOS 17 on June 5, 2023, but the first public stable release will come later in the year. You can expect iPadOS 17 to be released to the public in September 2023, right when the iPhone 15 series and possibly new iPads launch.

If you cannot wait to try out iPadOS 17, there are betas you can try. But be warned, these releases are very buggy. They are meant to be a testing ground for app developers to test their apps and try out the new APIs that Apple has added to the OS. As such, they are not intended to be used by average users, as features can and do break frequently.

Which iPads are getting iPadOS 17?

The list of iPads supporting iPadOS 17 is pretty long, as Apple does a great job seeding its update to relatively older devices. Here is the complete list of iPads that will be updated to iPadOS 17: iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later) Apple notes that some features will be restricted to some newer iPads. So while all of them will be getting the broader iPadOS 17 update, some compute-intensive features or ones that require more recent hardware will remain restricted to newer and/or more powerful iPads.

Is there an iPadOS 17 beta?

Yes, Apple has released an iPadOS 17 beta that can be installed on the tablets mentioned above.

Apple has also opened up the developer beta to all developers. You no longer need to pay an annual fee to join the Apple Developer Program just to get a beta profile to load onto your Apple devices. You just need to register on the Apple developer website for free to get the beta profile to appear for your iPad at Settings > General > Software Update.

A strong word of caution, though: betas are inherently buggy, and critical features may be broken. If you need your iPad for school or work, there’s a chance that something you rely on does not work the way it does in the stable release of iPadOS. As such, we do not recommend that average users install an iPadOS beta on their iPad.

FAQs

Is iPadOS 17 out? Apple has launched iPadOS 17 to developers. Consumers can install iPadOS 17 when it launches for the public in September 2023. Until then, you can try the iPadOS 17 Developer Beta or the Public Betas to get a taste of the new update, though we do not recommend doing so as the update is still buggy and needs polishing.

