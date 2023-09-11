iPadOS 17: Release date, features, and compatability

Apple

Android 14 is just around the corner now, but it’s far from the only mobile OS on its way. Fans of Apple’s iPad will be happy to know iPadOS 17 is almost here and with it comes many of the features we already know from the as-of-yet-unreleased iOS 17, alongside some tablet-specific tweaks. Join us as we take a closer look at the upcoming iPadOS release date, naming convention, features, and more.

iPadOS 17: At a glance When is it coming out? Apple has an event set for September 12. iPadOS 17 will likely be released shortly after Apple's iPhone 15 starts to ship.

Apple has an event set for September 12. iPadOS 17 will likely be released shortly after Apple's iPhone 15 starts to ship. What's new? iPadOS 17 reworks the lock screen experience with new widgets and more. New interactive widgets are also coming to iPadOS 17. Stage manager is adding a few improvements that let you move around and adjust window sizes. Apple is adding new apps to the iPadOS including the iPhone's Health app and the upcoming Journal app.



iPadOS 17 release date and name iPadOS 16: October 24, 2022

October 24, 2022 iPadOS 15: September 20, 2021

September 20, 2021 iPadOS 14: September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020 iPadOS 13: September 24, 2019 Apple officially announced iPadOS 17 on June 5 but has yet to release it. We often see beta versions long before the final release, so how long will we have to wait for the iPadOS 17 stable build? Not much longer it seems.

As you can see, Apple has almost always released its updates in mid-to-late September, except last year. We already expect an Apple event on September 12. It’s all but guaranteed we’ll see iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 formally released sometime shortly after this. More than likely, it’ll hit devices around the time the iPhone 15 arrives.

Is there an iPadOS 17 beta? The iPadOS 17 Beta became available to the public on June 5 and has seen a few additional public and developer betas since. To get in on the beta, you’ll first need to ensure you are running on iPadOS 16.4 or later and have a compatible tablet. After that you just need to follow a few simple steps: Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Select Beta Updates. You’ll be taken to the Beta Update page. Tap Back and hit Download and Install.

iPadOS 17 features

Apple

A large portion of the new iPadOS features can also be found on iOS 17, which we break down in our iOS 17 features guide. As a quick refresher, here are some of the biggest features found in iOS 17 that are also present on iPadOS 17: NameDrop lets you AirDrop your contact card: The new NameDrop feature lets you quickly share contact information by bringing your phones close together.

The new NameDrop feature lets you quickly share contact information by bringing your phones close together. AirDrop can also send files over the internet: While AirDrop is designed for short-range transfers, what happens if you start a transfer and have to go all of a sudden? That’s where this new feature comes into play. You can continue any transfers over iCloud as long as both people are signed into their iCloud accounts.

While AirDrop is designed for short-range transfers, what happens if you start a transfer and have to go all of a sudden? That’s where this new feature comes into play. You can continue any transfers over iCloud as long as both people are signed into their iCloud accounts. FaceTime gets audio and video messages, reactions, and a few other improvements: You can now leave messages in the form of video or audio if someone doesn’t answer your FaceTime call. In addition to this, there are now new reactions that you can make such as making a heart gesture to trigger an on-screen shower of heart icons.

You can now leave messages in the form of video or audio if someone doesn’t answer your FaceTime call. In addition to this, there are now new reactions that you can make such as making a heart gesture to trigger an on-screen shower of heart icons. StandBy turns your tablet into a clock: Standby lets you place your iPad in a landscape orientation while charging with Qi or MagSafe, giving you glanceable information like smart widgets and the time.

Standby lets you place your iPad in a landscape orientation while charging with Qi or MagSafe, giving you glanceable information like smart widgets and the time. Apple beefs up Autocorrect and Dictation using AI: Improved AI is changing everything around us fast, so it’s not surprising to see Apple making use of the tech to improve its autocorrect suggestions and to make dictation more accurate.

Improved AI is changing everything around us fast, so it’s not surprising to see Apple making use of the tech to improve its autocorrect suggestions and to make dictation more accurate. Hey Siri is no longer required: Don’t want to say “hey Siri” a thousand times? Now, you can simply say “Siri” instead. It’s a small but welcome change.

Don’t want to say “hey Siri” a thousand times? Now, you can simply say “Siri” instead. It’s a small but welcome change. Apple introduces the new Journal app: This app is designed to let you take notes about your day and life, just like the journals some of us had as younglings. That’s just hitting the surface. You can also now share passwords quicker than ever, get warnings about sensitive messages (so you don’t accidentally open that private pick in front of everyone), and more. But what about iPadOS 17 features — are there any specific to the tablet? Yes, a few things, actually. There are also a few features that previously were only for iPhones.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the biggest new iPadOS 17 features:

Home screen widgets have been reworked with iPadOS 17

Apple

Apple’s widgets have some static information that you can glance at. To make real changes, you have to hop into the app associated with the widget. At least, that used to be the case. Apple is redoing widgets for all of its operating systems, adding more interactive elements such as being able to quickly turn lights on or off, mark reminders complete, or even play a song.

While these kinds of widgets are common in the Android world, it’s nice to see widget improvements on iPadOS as well.

The iPadOS 17 lock screen gets a major makeover

Apple

iOS 16 brought some pretty big improvements to the iPhone’s lock screen, but sadly, none of these changes shipped with iPadOS 16. Thankfully, Apple is now bringing these same lock screen customization features over to the iPad.

For those who haven’t used this on the iPhone, you’ll be able to customize colors and font styles, shuffle through dynamic photo sets as background, and create unique designs that help your tablet stand out. You can even add an entire column of widgets right onto the lock screen as well as new Live Activities which track events like timers, flights, food orders, and more.

iPad now supports external cameras

Apple

For the first time ever, Apple is adding external camera support to the iPad, particularly with apps like FaceTime in mind. Not only will you be able to connect a webcam, but you’ll also see support for external displays with built-in cameras as well.

Stage Manager adds a few new changes to the mix

Apple

In our past iPad Pro reviews, we’ve had a few less-than-flattering things to say about Stage Manager. While the solution makes sense on paper, it’s just not as good of a multi-tasking solution as you’d find with a desktop-class OS. While Apple doesn’t look to be rocking the boat as much as maybe we hoped it would, the good news is Stage Manager continues to evolve in iPadOS 17. You’ll now have the ability to freely resize windows, move them around, and place them however is most convenient for you.

Apple’s Health app comes to the iPad, alongside other app improvements

Apple

Apple’s Health app was previously reserved for the iPhone family. The new iPad-optimized version makes good use of the larger display with a new Favorites view, extra glanceable insights, and more. Pretty much every function that exists in the iPhone’s Health app will also exist here.

Apple Health and Journal are both new apps for iPad, but the OS is also updating many of the existing apps. PDFs and Notes will now have an enhanced auto-fill function that uses machine learning to fill things out quickly using your contacts and other information. There’s also the ability to collaborate with others in PDFs for the first time. Lastly, the Freeform app has also introduced new drawing tools such as a highlighter, ruler, watercolor brush, and more.

iPadOS 17 compatibility Apple has some of the best update support ever seen in the mobile world, and that continues with iPadOS 17. Not only can you expect the OS to come pre-installed on upcoming devices like the iPad Pro 7th gen and iPad Mini 7th gen, but you’ll also get support for a wide range of older Apple tablets going back as early as the 6th-gen iPad. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect: iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad Mini (5th generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro (2nd generation and later) Of course, it’s important to note that not all iPadOS 17 features will play nicely on some of the older or lower-range iPads, as features like Stage Manager are reserved for newer hardware. Some features will also require an Apple M-series processor.

