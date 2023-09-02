Download the iPhone iOS 17 wallpapers here

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We can all install the iOS 17 beta, but using these unstable software versions isn’t always a good idea. Luckily, you don’t need to update to iOS 17, or even have an iPhone, to get the latest iPhone iOS 17 wallpaper images on your background. You can download and install them on any phone right now, thanks to our friends at YTECHB.

The official iOS 17 wallpapers are only two. These use a series of colors in an abstract design. They are colorful, vibrant, and minimalistic. If you want something a bit more complex, though, Apple has also added a series of Kaleidoscope wallpapers to this software update.

Download the iPhone iOS 17 wallpapers Before you go right-clicking on the pictures you see below, be aware that these are for demonstration purposes only. They have been compressed and optimized for better website performance, which means they simply won’t look as good. You should instead download the full-resolution images from the button right under the previews, and use those.

How to set your wallpaper Are you having a hard time figuring out how to set a wallpaper on a phone? Luckily, wallpapers are just images, and you can set them on any device. Let’s show you how to do it on both Android and iOS devices.

Again, first make sure you download the full-resolution images using the download button above. After this, transfer the photos to your phone using a method that doesn’t compress them. You can email them to yourself, use Google Drive, or transfer them manually using a cable, for example. Alternatively, you can download them straight to the phone you’ll set the iPhone iOS 17 wallpaper on.

Note: We used an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.0 and a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 to formulate these steps. Menus may be different depending on your device and software version.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Select Add New Wallpaper. Go into Photos and select your wallpaper. Make your edits and hit Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

How to set a wallpaper on Android Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on Change wallpaper. Select My Photos. Pick the wallpaper. Hit Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Lock screen or Home and lock screen.

Do you want more options? Maybe these iPhone iOS 17 wallpapers aren’t for you. Check out our list of the best default wallpapers from many Android devices for more options.

