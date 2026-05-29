From Siri revamp to new tools: Here's how Apple could rival Gemini (with Gemini) in iOS 27

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 27 will feature a completely redesigned Siri that pops out from the Dynamic Island.

It will integrate Siri into the camera app for Visual Intelligence, and also make the camera app more customizable.

It’s also getting new AI features in the Photos app, a built-in grammar checking tool, and an AI-powered Shortcuts app.

We’re just over a week away from WWDC 2026, where Apple will showcase the next generation of its operating systems, including iOS 27. This is expected to be one of the most important announcements from Apple in years, primarily because we’re expecting a wildly different Siri with Gemini integration, and a more capable suite of Apple Intelligence tools.

Now, Bloomberg has given us an extensive look at what to expect from Apple’s Siri overhaul, alongside additional information about iOS 27.

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First and foremost, the Siri redesign is taking on a couple of new faces. The company will reportedly step away from the glowing edges that currently show up when Siri is activated. Instead, the assistant will pop out of the Dynamic Island.

It’s also getting a new gesture: users could swipe down from the top center of the iPhone to open a new Siri interface where they can type to search. This new interface will apparently include information that shows up as Siri Suggestions in current iOS versions. That includes suggested apps and quick access to frequently used functions.

Bloomberg

This also ties in neatly with the much-anticipated Siri chatbot app. Bloomberg reports that the new Siri interface will show results in the form of rich text cards. Users can swipe down to open the card in the dedicated Siri app and ask follow-up questions.

Apple has been working on opening Siri to third-party AI agents, and the new Siri interface will reportedly include a button to switch between AI agents installed on the iPhone. But Siri itself will also be smarter: it will finally be able to understand on-device content and use it to help get things done. You’ll be able to ask it to check your calendar for free time slots or overlapping events.

The update will also give the built-in camera app a host of new features. Siri will now be integrated directly into the app as a dedicated mode. It’d replace the current Visual Intelligence tool, which is accessed using the Camera Control button.

Additionally, the camera app will be more customizable. Users will be able to replace, rearrange, or remove shortcuts from the top row of the camera interface. This would be roughly in line with at least one Android brand’s camera app.

Apple Intelligence could also finally be more useful. The report suggests that new Apple Intelligence features are coming with iOS 27, including Reframe and Extend options in the Photos apps.

As the names suggest, Reframe will allow users to change the perspective of a photo after it’s been shot, while Extend will let users expand images and recreate areas that were cropped out when the photo was taken.

Bloomberg

The Shortcuts app will also get some AI features and will let users create automations using natural language. This could let more users take advantage of Shortcuts, which are already incredibly powerful and great for automating tasks on iPhone.

iOS 27 will also include a built-in grammar checking tool, the ability to create AI wallpapers, and a revamped Image Playground app.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 27 alongside other software updates at the WWDC keynote on June 8. So iPhone owners who wish they had the AI features seen on Pixel and Galaxy phones should circle this date on their calendars.

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