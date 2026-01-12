Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Apple confirms: Gemini will power a new and improved Siri this year
2 hours ago
- Apple and Google have jointly announced that Apple Intelligence features and Siri will incorporate Gemini models.
- The partnership was first reported in November, but has only now been officially confirmed.
- A Gemini-powered Siri could debut in iOS 26.4 this spring.
Apple is partnering with Google to incorporate Gemini into Siri and Apple Intelligence. The two companies have announced a multi-year deal that’ll see Apple build on Google’s AI models to power AI features on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, including with “a more personalized Siri” arriving this year.
“Apple determined that Google’s Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models,” a joint statement published on Google‘s Keyword blog says.
Mark Gurman reported for Bloomberg in November that Apple had chosen Google to power its Siri update in a deal that would cost Apple $1 billion a year. The two companies’ statement today is the first official, public confirmation of that deal, though it doesn’t mention any dollar figures.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Apple initially announced it was working on an AI-powered overhaul of Siri in the middle of 2024. The project was delayed indefinitely in March, again according to Gurman’s reporting for Bloomberg , after Apple execs found that “features didn’t work properly — or as advertised — in their personal testing.” Gurman later reported that the update was targeting a new release window of spring 2026 with the release of iOS 26.4; Apple and Google’s announcement today lines up with that reporting.
According to the statement, in addition to powering a new and improved Siri, Google AI will serve as the basis for Apple’s Foundation Models that enable Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation in iMessage and Image Playground image generation.
ChatGPT is currently integrated into some Apple products, including Siri, which can connect you to OpenAI’s chatbot for certain types of queries. It’s not clear what this newly announced deal means for Apple’s relationship with OpenAI.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.