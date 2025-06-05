The HUAWEI Watch 5 combines innovation and elegance to craft a delightful Wear OS alternative

HUAWEI Watch 5 The HUAWEI Watch 5 is a sleek, health-focused smartwatch that delivers in comfort, battery life, and wellness tracking. While it lacks the app ecosystem and smart features of market leaders like Wear OS, its unique design and innovative X-Tap sensor give it standout appeal. It’s not for everyone, but for the right user, the Watch 5 is a quietly capable and charming device.

A lovable look

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

At a glance, the watch packs high-tech health features into a sleek, understated design. Its clean lines, polished aerospace titanium case, and elevated band give it an upscale look that I slipped on for everything from dinner reservations to power walking at the zoo. It’s not as sophisticated as something like a high-end Withings option, but it’s plenty professional. I was especially impressed by the integration of the new X-Tap sensor, which sits perfectly flush with the watch body.

With that said, there is always something I find goofy about a sporty smartwatch with a fashion-forward build. It’s almost as if, despite the Watch 5’s loaded wellness suite, it’s too formal for the gym. Yet, it doesn’t quite pass as luxury wristwear either. When you throw in the purple and green models, things feel even more whimsical. Available in 42mm and 46mm, the watch comes in four color options per size and various strap styles. I tested the 42mm build in Sand Gold and consider the look lovable if a little quirky.

Looks aside, I love how the device wears, as the size and profile hug my wrist significantly better than other brands’ dressy models. Where other bulky watches like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro suffer from gaping lugs, for example, the HUAWEI Watch 5 is much more streamlined. The 46mm stainless steel model weighs a modest 48 grams, and its balanced weight and highly customizable link-style band make it comfortable for all-day wear (as well as sleep tracking). The watch stayed put for runs, rides, and even shallow dives, and didn’t pinch like some cheaper metal bands.

With lightweight premium materials and a customizable link-style strap, the upscale HUAWEI Watch 5 delivers a comfortable fit.

The 1.38-inch (1.5-inch for the 46mm model) AMOLED display is bright and sharp, hitting up to 3,000 nits, so I had no trouble checking notifications or stats during outdoor workouts. The optional Always-On Display mode is fairly power-efficient, and the UI is clean and elevated, though each screen is quite data-packed. I found the software easily navigable with taps, customizable buttons, and even gesture controls. HUAWEI introduced Double Tap and Double Slide this generation, which both have potential, but I’d like to see more functionality added.

There are also a variety of watch faces to choose from to land on a look you like. Just like on the company’s excellent Fit 4 Pro (that launched at the same time as the Watch 5), I appreciated being able to view app names in the library and shortcut descriptions in the control panel. This made it much easier to learn the ecosystem quickly instead of getting tripped up by unfamiliar icons.

Innovation on the wellness front

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As a health companion, the Watch 5 covers all the basics I expect from a modern smartwatch, including heart rate, stress, and sleep tracking, menstrual cycle logging, skin temperature monitoring, and, added this year, Heart Rate Variability (HRV) measurements. Where things get interesting, though, is with the new X-Tap sensor.

The innovative X-Tap sensor puts access to key health metrics right at your fingertips.

Subtly tucked into the side of the watch case, the sensor offers fingertip readings for ECG, SpO₂, and arterial stiffness. The idea is for quicker and more precise readings by using the vascular networks of your fingertip instead of your wrist. In practice, it means I didn’t have to dig through menus or set my wrist at an awkward angle for access to vital stats. SpO2 monitoring with the X-Tap matched the results of my finger-based pulse oximeter. While hard to verify, my ECG results came back normal, as did my arterial stiffness results.

You can also combine the X-Tap sensor with the watch’s standard wrist sensor to access HUAWEI’s Health Glance, a readout of nine different metrics in just 60 seconds. This three-step process is again efficient and easy, with onscreen prompts and automatic syncing to the device’s companion app. I found the results interesting, even if I am lucky enough to have no concerning markers. You do have to force out a few coughs like a primary school physical fitness exam, but you don’t have to deal with a cold stethoscope.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Of course, the Watch 5 is not a replacement for a medical exam and shouldn’t be used as a medical device. It’s simply a fast, discreet option for keeping an eye on your health. Throughout this review, I waffled between finding the sensor visionary/exciting and gimmicky/superfluous. In the end, I think it shows innovation on behalf of HUAWEI and offers a lot of potential for users with serious health concerns. Even if you don’t use it regularly, its subtle integration means it doesn’t feel like a design trade-off.

An unlikely workout companion

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As mentioned, I felt the watch’s build is the biggest deterrent as far as making it my go-to workout companion. Yet, as unathletic as a penguin may look, it is, after all, a torpedo in the water. Likewise, the Watch 5 outperforms its first impression. It boasts over 100 workout modes covering everything from everyday runs to trail running, diving, golf course mapping, and more. I took it through outdoor runs, indoor cycling, and even a snorkeling session, and it handled each without issue, offering extensive workout stats in addition to everyday activity tracking.

For outdoor workouts, the device’s GPS locked on fast and held even when I took it zigzagging across streets. The map above shows consistent tracking compared to my Apple Watch Ultra 2, though you can see where the HUAWEI watch took one turn slightly wider than the Apple wearable. I got similarly accurate results when I tested the watch against the ever-reliable Garmin Venu 3. My total distances were consistent across all three, there were just slight variations in the details of the routes.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The watch also offers routing and mapping tools that are certainly useful, but I have a hard time imagining picking this device for backwoods exploring. Even taking it into the ocean felt like a choice. Yet, clearly, HUAWEI intends users to do just that, having added a Dive workout mode with apnea training functionality just like the sportier Fit 4 Pro.

If you choose to embrace the sweat life with the Watch 5, the device’s active heart rate sensor is decent, but not nearly as reliable as I had hoped for fitness tracking. The screenshots above show how workout data recorded by the watch compares to that collected via chest strap. Through multiple workouts, the watch recorded peaks and valleys slightly off the mark. My only thought is that the metal band may not provide a tight enough fit, and that shoppers could have better luck with other band styles. Notably, my average heart rate was always within a few beats, and the data is largely good enough for casual tracking.

Clear tradeoffs as a smartwatch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Whether or not the HUAWEI Watch 5 is a well-rounded smartwatch depends on what you value. On the smart features side, the Watch 5 keeps things simple. Notifications come through smoothly. Essentials like calls, messages, music, calendar alerts, and weather are all on board, and syncing with your phone is fast and stable for both Android and iOS users. However, NFC support is only available in some countries. If you want a powerful voice assistant or an extensive third-party app ecosystem, you’ll also come up short. HarmonyOS still lags behind what you’ll find on Wear OS or Apple’s platform.

Compared to Wear OS devices, its third-party app support and smart features are still limited.

HUAWEI’s devices also continue to be limited regionally, well beyond just NFC support. Returning to my bird metaphor, US shoppers who buy this watch might feel like they’re trying to raise a penguin in Texas. You can import the device, but some key features won’t be accessible, and there’s a general sense that it doesn’t quite belong here. Fortunately, there are workarounds. Create a HUAWEI ID with a non-US region selected to access the HUAWEI AppGallery, and skip adding a phone number during setup. I chose Hong Kong as my region and have had no issues.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Where the Watch 5 stands out is battery life (the perk of a less robust OS draining power). On the 46mm model, shoppers can expect around two weeks of typical use between charges, or about three days with the Always-On display active. My 42mm unit consistently lasted over 48 hours before needing a top-up. After my second night of sleep tracking, I threw it on the charger to be safe before a full-day outing, but it easily would’ve made it through another partial day.

I also appreciated the heads-up at 20% battery life, which gives me enough notice to avoid getting caught with a dead device. There are two power modes you can toggle between to stretch usage even further, and charging is quick, with a full charge taking about 70 minutes.

HUAWEI Watch 5 review: The verdict

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The HUAWEI Watch 5 may not soar with the bona fide smartwatch elite, but it waddles confidently in its own lane as a luxurious-looking alternative. It’s polished, practical, and packed with enough thoughtful features to warrant a purchase, especially if your priorities lean toward wellness tracking. The limited app support, regional hurdles, and slightly awkward identity are all worth considering before you buy, but overall, the watch delivers a solid core experience and isn’t afraid to add a bit of personality. If you are after a basic smartwatch with a unique health suite, HUAWEI has you well and truly covered.

Android users after the best smartwatch experience available should stick to their ecosystems. The Galaxy Watch 7 ($299.99 at Amazon) is the best bet for Samsung phone users. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ($429 at Amazon) delivers a more elegant build, or you can hold out until the rumored 8 Classic arrives to get a better bang for your buck.

The HUAWEI Watch 5 is an attractive option for health-focused shoppers looking for luxury style.

For Apple users, the Apple Watch Series 10 ($386 at Amazon) offers unmatched integration and the best third-party app experience available. If accurate fitness tracking is a top priority, Garmin’s Venu 3 ($449.99 at Amazon) remains a firm favorite of mine and is compatible with iOS and Android phones.

