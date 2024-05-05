Withings ScanWatch Nova review: Should you buy it?

Withings ScanWatch Nova Withings' stake in the wearables game is two-fold: advanced health monitoring and high-end aesthetics. The ScanWatch Nova delivers on both fronts with the best health tracking features the brand has to offer and a truly elegant design. Beneath its luxury build, the dive watch-inspired wearable packs clinically certified sensors for recording signs of Atrial Fibrillation, plus SpO2, temperature, and sleep monitoring, cycle tracking, and more. It costs a pretty penny, but the ScanWatch Nova is a timeless wearable designed to turn heads, while working hard behind the scenes.

What is it? The Withings ScanWatch Nova is the company's follow-up to the ScanWatch Horizon, which launched in 2022. Just as the Horizon represented a luxury model of the original ScanWatch, the Nova offers buyers the tools and specs of the ScanWatch 2 but in a more glamorous body. With aesthetics inspired by high-end dive watches, it's an attractive, premium wearable with covert health monitoring.

Is it worth it? Launching at $100 more than its predecessor, the Withings ScanWatch Nova is a pricey investment. There is no doubt it's a showstopping device, and for the right audience, it might even be worth its price, but it isn't for everyone. First and foremost, the hybrid smartwatch is geared toward health-conscious shoppers. It packs clinically tested sensors, boasts FDA approval for detecting atrial fibrillation, offers on-demand ECG and SpO2 readings, and even adds new temperature monitoring capabilities. It's also gorgeous. If you don't need a bevy of smart features and are after style as much as substance, the Nova might be the right pick for you.

Should you buy the Withings ScanWatch Nova?

The Withings ScanWatch Nova is a hybrid smartwatch for shoppers who want to buy a gorgeous device but also think, eh, maybe I should start thinking about my health. It’s the watch equivalent of shopping for a sports car and taking safety features and gas mileage into account. You’re not here for the airbags. Likewise, the Nova offers clinically certified health tracking and powerful wellness tools, but its appeal lies in its aesthetic.

On that front, the high-end device is a resounding success. Inspired by the iconic design cues of luxury dive watches, the Nova features a stainless steel case and a rotating stainless steel and ceramic bezel. The case is 1mm smaller than the ScanWatch Horizon and the bezel itself is slightly thinner, which I found slightly harder to maneuver. Historically, bezels on dive watches were designed to require a little oomph to move. Since they were used for timing the dive and time is critical, it was crucial they didn’t accidentally move underwater and create a dangerous situation. For this reason, I can’t knock the watch for following tradition, and I love it aesthetically, but I am very unlikely to use the mechanism as a timer in everyday life.

Beyond the bezel, anti-reflective sapphire glass protects the Nova’s detailed face, including its luminous indexes and hands and a classic analog face. The design of the face is slightly different than the Horizon as well, with indexes on the flat face of the watch rather than an interior bezel. This makes reading the time much easier as the minute strokes were lost in shadow on the previous design. The watch hands are also filled rather than hollow, which creates a less busy impression. Finally, the face includes a smaller dial for monitoring your step count. I love this at-a-glance view of my general movement throughout the day. If I come up for air after writing for a long stretch and notice I’m low on steps, I appreciate the clear account of how badly I need to take a few laps.

The ScanWatch Nova is a strikingly beautiful hybrid smartwatch with a luxury, traditional aesthetic and subtle health tracking.

Back to the luxury car metaphor, if the device’s step dial is its odometer, the dashboard infotainment screen is its .63-inch grayscale OLED situated at 12 o’clock. Here, users can access the device’s undercover health and fitness tracking tools and initiate beneficial on-demand health monitoring. Just as the ScanWatch Horizon packed all the features of the original ScanWatch, the Nova offers everything found in Withings’ newest model, the ScanWatch 2.

This includes a brand-new temperature monitor and upgraded heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. Like this year’s classic model, the Nova also adds on-device cycle tracking and promises respiratory rate and overnight HRV tracking in the coming months. It also offers on-demand SpO2 and ECG readings with FDA approval to detect signs of Atrial Fibrillation and detailed sleep tracking. In other words, it’s packed with “safety” features. All of these features work as expected with accurate results compared to other devices.

Beyond its design, highlights of the ScanWatch Nova include clinically certified ECG recordings, as well as SpO2, temperature, heart rate, sleep tracking, and more.

For active types, the watch also houses more than 40 sport modes for tracking activity, though I have a hard time imagining anyone wearing it regularly to the gym. I appreciated the fitness tracking as a passive feature and recorded a few runs just to test accuracy, but I personally felt uncomfortable wearing something so formal while working out. I can see using the Nova to clock an evening stroll, but it’s unreasonable to buy this watch if fitness tracking is a priority. It also doesn’t pack built-in GPS, meaning you’d be running with a $600 fashion wearable on your wrist and a phone in your pocket.

A fashion piece more than a gym partner, the device is limited in terms of fitness tracking and also lacks many smart features.

Likewise, you won’t find smart features starring on this watch either. It will push your smartphone’s notifications to your wrist, but you’ll need to pull out your phone to follow up. You won’t find phone call support, music controls, or digital payment support. In this arena, the Nova is more style than substance. It’s best to think of the device as a health-focused hybrid watch with a few extras rather than a standard hybrid smartwatch.

Thankfully, in addition to its stunning look and advanced health features, the Nova offers one more perk of hybrid watches: terrific battery life. It can last up to 30 days between charges. Of course, power varies depending on usage, and utilizing the watch heavily will land you closer to two weeks. Features like the always-on-display, frequent health recordings, and workout recordings, in particular, use juice quickly. Still, the battery specs are phenomenal compared to many of the most popular wearables and create a very convenient user experience.

The Nova offers up to 30 days of battery life between charges, creating a thoroughly convenient user experience.

When it’s time to charge up, the watch ships with a proprietary charger similar to the ScanWatch 2 but without the spring. This is probably the cheapest feeling part of the Nova, and I’m not sure why it’s designed slightly differently than the ScanWatch 2. That said, it holds the watch securely and gets the job done. Charging from 0 to 100 takes about two hours, making it even more fortunate you won’t have to charge up often.

As the watch is designed to remain on users’ wrists, it will also be a relief to learn that it’s very comfortable. It’s slightly lighter than the Horizon model but otherwise offers a similar wear. Despite its bulk, I loved its overall impression, even on my small wrist. The metal band option tapers from 20mm to 18mm for a refined, comfortable fit, and the watch ships with a comprehensive link removal kit so you can adjust it perfectly to your wrist. The fluoroelastomer option is smooth and flexible when you want to switch it up. With either band equipped, the watch is stable and comfortable for all-day wear.

What are the best Withings ScanWatch Nova alternatives?

The Withings ScanWatch Nova is a showstopping hybrid watch with impressive health monitoring tools, but it doesn’t offer everything, and it’s rather expensive. Check out the options below if you may be looking for something a little different. Withings ScanWatch 2 ($349.95 at Amazon): At its core, the Nova is really just a well-dressed ScanWatch 2. If you don’t need all the trappings, the ScanWatch 2 packs the same sensors, features, and tools into more affordable packaging.

At its core, the Nova is really just a well-dressed ScanWatch 2. If you don’t need all the trappings, the ScanWatch 2 packs the same sensors, features, and tools into more affordable packaging. Withings ScanWatch Horizon ($499.95 at Withings): Another way for shoppers to save some cash is to opt for an older generation device. The ScanWatch Horizon doesn’t feature temperature monitoring or the same build materials as the Nova, but it’s still a handsome hybrid watch with reliable health tracking.

Another way for shoppers to save some cash is to opt for an older generation device. The ScanWatch Horizon doesn’t feature temperature monitoring or the same build materials as the Nova, but it’s still a handsome hybrid watch with reliable health tracking. Garmin vivomove Sport ($179 at Amazon): At a much lower price point, Garmin’s vivomove Sport is an attractive, albeit sporty, hybrid smartwatch. It offers a range of useful health and fitness tracking tools beneath real ticking hands and a clever “hidden” display.

At a much lower price point, Garmin’s vivomove Sport is an attractive, albeit sporty, hybrid smartwatch. It offers a range of useful health and fitness tracking tools beneath real ticking hands and a clever “hidden” display. Apple Watch Ultra 2 ($759.99 at eBay): Should you decide to shop for a thorough smartwatch experience, Apple’s Ultra 2 is the best high-end pick for iPhone users. It offers unmatched third-party app support and the full gamut of smart tools, plus the same 10ATM water resistance as the Nova and elevated build materials. Unfortunately, it is not compatible with Android phones, and its battery life leaves a lot to be desired.

Should you decide to shop for a thorough smartwatch experience, Apple’s Ultra 2 is the best high-end pick for iPhone users. It offers unmatched third-party app support and the full gamut of smart tools, plus the same 10ATM water resistance as the Nova and elevated build materials. Unfortunately, it is not compatible with Android phones, and its battery life leaves a lot to be desired. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ($429 at Amazon): For Wear OS users, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the best smartwatch with a traditional aesthetic. The wearable’s unique rotating bezel lends itself to easy on-device navigation while simultaneously maturing its overall look. Like on the Apple Watch, however, the cost of a colorful display and deep well of features is a short battery life compared to a hybrid pick.

Withings ScanWatch Nova specs

Withings ScanWatch Nova Display

0.63-inch OLED

Grayscale

282ppi

Dimensions and weight

42mm

63g (without wristband)

Build materials

Stainless steel case and crown

Ceramic and stainless steel rotating bezel

Anti-reflective sapphire Glass display

Battery

Up to 30 days in smartwatch mode

2-hour charging time

IP rating

10ATM

Sensors

TempTech24/7 Module

High Dynamic Range Accelerometer

Multi-wavelength PPG 16 channels

Altimeter

Connectivity

Bluetooth LE

Compatibility

Android 9 and higher



iOS 15 and higher



Withings ScanWatch Nova review: FAQ

Is the Withings ScanWatch Nova waterproof? The Withings ScanWatch Nova features a water resistance rating of 10ATM. This is a significant bump from the 5ATM water resistance rating of the ScanWatch 2.

Can I wear the Withings ScanWatch Nova in the shower? Yes, it is safe to wear your ScanWatch Nova in the shower. However, water resistance degrades over time, and it is important to always rinse your watch of soaps and shampoos.

Do Withings watches require a subscription? It is not necessary to pay for a Withings+ subscription to use the device or to access any of the features discussed in this review. If you choose the service, you will gain access to more exclusive content and upgraded features.

Can the Withings ScanWatch Nova measure blood pressure? No, the Withings ScanWatch Nova does not measure blood pressure.

Does the Withings ScanWatch Nova have GPS? The Withings ScanWatch Nova does not have a built-in GPS. Users can track GPS workouts using the device’s connected GPS if they keep their paired smartphone in Bluetooth range.

