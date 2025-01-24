Google Pixel Watch 4 wishlist: All the features I want to see

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

It’s been years now since Google first entered the smartwatch arena, and yet I still can’t help but think of the Pixel Watch as a fledgling product line. In reality, we’ve seen a ton of improvement already from one generation to the next. Following this trend, I am hopeful the Pixel Watch 4 will push the brand even further. While the device is likely still a ways out, below is everything I want to see in the next generation (and everything we know so far).

A more powerful chipset

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Thanks to a leak from Google’s chips division, we’ve been able to view and analyze documents that describe Google’s plans for a future wearable Tensor chip. However, the documents suggest this chip will be released in 2026 alongside the Pixel Watch 5 and not the Pixel Watch 4. This begs the question, what can we expect inside the Pixel Watch 4?

The current model packs a Qualcomm SW5100 CPU and Cortex M33 co-processor. It is unclear if shoppers will be asked to hang tight with this setup or if Qualcomm will release something else. In the spirit of wishful thinking, I hope Google delivers a more powerful chipset in its next generation. This could lead to a faster UI experience and even better battery life.

Fine-tuned GPS tracking for athletes

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Inconsistent GPS is probably my biggest gripe with the current Pixel Watch. I ran into accuracy issues when testing the Google Pixel Watch 2 and was disappointed to see GPS unimproved on the Watch 3 a year later. To stay competitive as a fitness tracker, the Pixel Watch 4 needs to deliver reliable route tracking for serious athletes. Given how accurate heart rate data is on the line, the watch is well-poised to be a staple fitness companion if it can live up to the needs of runners and cyclists.

I’ll also add that I would love to see Google continue to build on improvements already made for athletes, including the addition of a custom workout builder, training tools like Cardio Load, and advanced running metrics, as well as the revamped workout app introduced last fall. All of these upgrades suggest Google is seriously gunning for the athletic pool of smartwatch shoppers. I hope the company keeps pushing this particular envelope.

A rugged model

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I still have nothing but smiles of contentment when looking down at my 45mm Pixel Watch 3. I was among the masses clamoring for a larger case size after the first generation, and I am very happy Google delivered. However, the market as a whole is still trending toward oversized and overly durable designs. To align with the Ultra models touted by Apple and Samsung, I’d like to see Google introduce a rugged Pixel Watch 4 option for adventurous types. This would ideally include an even larger case and larger display plus a bigger battery cell for longer usage between charges.

Repairability

On a similar thread, I hope we see the fruition of rumors that Google is considering a more eco-friendly hardware design. Back in August, we were very disappointed to hear directly from Google that the Pixel Watch 3 could only be replaced and not repaired. Since then, the company has suggested a rethinking of the watch line’s sustainability. As reported by Wired, a manager of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, Nick Azores, suggested that the company is thinking through the design of the Pixel Watch to make it more repairable. Azores spoke about these efforts at a Climate Week NYC panel back in September 2024.

Given the typical production timeline of wearables, this might mean changes by the next generation or the Pixel Watch 5. I personally love the delicate, domed glass that has become a staple of the Pixel Watch line, and am interested to see how Google retains this unique feature while also making the devices more sustainable.

Better battery life

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’ve already alluded to it above, but one of my biggest asks for any future smartwatch is better battery life. True multiday use is still too infrequently found within the market. While I absolutely commend the progress Google has made since the first generation, I’m not yet satisfied. I want the luxury of leaving my charger behind on weekend trips as I have in the past when using certain Fitbit smartwatches.

What do you want to see most on the Google Pixel Watch 4? 6 votes More powerful chipset 17 % Accurate GPS tracking 17 % Repairable design 17 % Rugged "Ultra" build 0 % Better battery life 50 %

Will there be a Google Pixel Watch 4?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google Pixel Watch — October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022 Google Pixel Watch 2 — October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Google Pixel Watch 3 — September 10, 2024 Despite its bumpy start, the Pixel Watch line has been very successful and only grows in popularity with each generation. Barring any major change to the industry, the line is certain to continue. In other words, I’d bet the house that we will see a Pixel Watch 4 hit shelves. As mentioned, we’re already hearing rumors about the development of generations beyond the 4.

So far, the line has followed a yearly launch schedule similar to those of Apple and Samsung. That would mean we can expect to see the Pixel Watch 4 this fall. The first two generations landed in mid-October, but the Pixel Watch 3 showed up in September. I’ll track rumors closely as the year progresses to see if we can hone in on which timeframe the Pixel Watch 4 is likely to mimic.

Should you wait for the Google Pixel Watch 4?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It is always tempting to wait for the latest and greatest, especially when dealing with predictable schedules. Of course, the flip side is that a better model is always on the horizon, and you can’t stall forever. The new Pixel Watch 4 is months out, and there’s no telling how much better it will actually be than what is currently on shelves. A device on your wrist now will serve you better than one in your imagination. Plus, the Pixel Watch 3 ($349.99 at Amazon) is a great smartwatch. I don’t recommend waiting to shop unless you already have a device and are happy to make due before upgrading. If you’re an iPhone user, there is no point in waiting. It is very unlikely the Pixel Watch 4 will be compatible with iOS. Luckily, the Apple Watch Series 10 ($386 at Amazon) offers an equally good, if not better, experience.

