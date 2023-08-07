We’re excited about the return of the Premier League this weekend. It’s arguably the best soccer league in the world, with many of the top stars of the sport and the most successful club teams fighting it out for silverware and bragging rights. Manchester City put all-comers to the sword last season, but Arsenal ran them close and already won the first mini-dual on the 2023/24 season in the FA Community Shield last Sunday. There’s everything to play for, but many Americans will be wondering how to watch the Premier League in the USA this season. We’ve got the full lowdown for you.

QUICK ANSWER NBC Sports carries all of the Premier League games across NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), CNBC, and USA Network. You can also stream the games via Peacock, Sling TV, and Fubo.TV. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Where to watch the Premier League in the USA

What time is the Premier League?

Where to watch the Premier League in the USA

PremierLeague.com

For those in the United States who are passionate about soccer, NBC Sports is your gateway to viewing all 380 matches of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The matches will be distributed across several channels of the outlet, including NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), CNBC, and USA Network. They can also be accessed on the NBCSports.com website.

There are several streaming services where you can catch the games if you’ve already ditched cable. Peacock is a good option for NBC, where you can pay $5.99 per month for a Peacock premium subscription or $9.99 for the ad-free version. Sling TV is another possibility, as its Sling Blue package includes NBC and NBCSN, although it’s on the pricey side at $40. You may feel it’s worth the outlay if you’re soccer-mad or you enjoy other content available on the platform.

Fubo.TV is another viable choice if you can stomach the subscription fees. The Pro Plan is priced at $75 per month and provides access to 121 channels, including NBC and NBCSN, along with a host of other channels for sports enthusiasts.

What time is the Premier League?

The Premier League games can be played on any day of the week, but some slots are much more common than others. Most games are played on Saturday and Sunday at various times, plus there’s often a Monday or Friday game in the UK evening. That includes the season opener on August 11 as newly promoted Burnley host the title-holders Manchester City. Occasionally there are midweek games, especially later in the season when fixture congestion catches up with the schedule.

Here are the most common kickoff times for the Premier League 2023-24 season: Friday: 8:00 pm in the UK, 3:00 pm EST, 12:00 pm PST.

8:00 pm in the UK, 3:00 pm EST, 12:00 pm PST. Saturday: 12:30 pm/3:00 pm/5:30 pm in the UK, 7:30 am/10:00 am/12:30 pm EST, 4:30 am/7:00 am/9:30 pm PST.

12:30 pm/3:00 pm/5:30 pm in the UK, 7:30 am/10:00 am/12:30 pm EST, 4:30 am/7:00 am/9:30 pm PST. Sunday: 2:00 pm/4:30 pm in the UK, 9:00 am/11:30 am EST, 6:00 am/8:30 am PST.

2:00 pm/4:30 pm in the UK, 9:00 am/11:30 am EST, 6:00 am/8:30 am PST. Monday: 8:00 pm in the UK, 3:00 pm EST, 12:00 pm PST. You can find all of the Premier league fixtures at premierleague.com.

FAQs

Can I watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime in the USA? US-based viewers can’t watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video this season. UK subscribers will get 20 Premier League games on Amazon Prime, which you could technically watch in the USA via a VPN if you’re visiting the States. But if you don’t have a UK Amazon Prime subscription, accessing these games via VPN will likely be a violation of the Amazon terms of service.

Is the Premier League on Paramount Plus in the USA? No. While Paramount Plus does carry some soccer coverage for this coming season, it doesn’t include any Premier League action.

Does DAZN USA show the Premier League? No. DAZN in some regions will be showing Premier League games, but DAZN USA isn’t among them.

Comments