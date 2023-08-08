The big names, the elite skill, the heart-stopping drama, the evocative theme tune — the UEFA Champions League has it all and more. The 2023/24 edition of Europe’s premier soccer club contest is already underway at a qualifying stage, and it is inevitable that there will be some epic matchups along the way as the competition hots up. If you’re stateside and wondering how to watch the Champions League in the USA, look no further. We’ll give you the full rundown of where and when you can watch it.

Where to watch the Champions League in the USA

If you’re in the US and prefer commentary in English, the most obvious place to go for Champions League 2023/245 coverage is Paramount Plus. The streaming service will be airing every Champions League game with English-language analysis, as well as every Europa League and Europa Conference League game for good measure. Plans start at $5.99 per month for the version with ads, and you can sign up for the seven-day free trial if you just want to catch one or two specific games.

FuboTV is a streaming service with a more limited number of Champions League games on the schedule but with more content than Paramount Plus overall. It gives you access to channels like CBS, CBS Sports Network, and TUDN, all of which have some Champions League action this season. But for $75 per month, you’d need to have only a passing interest in catching soccer and at least one eye on the other content that the streaming service has to offer to make it worthwhile.

Spanish speakers have another excellent option in the form of the Vix streaming service. It has a comparable amount of content to Paramount Plus but with a Spanish language focus, and it will carry every Champions League game with Spanish commentary. You can even stream some of the games for free on Vix, but you’ll need a premium subscription to watch them all. Thankfully, this is only $6.99 per month.

While some teams from certain countries go straight into the main Champions League draw by virtue of their finishing position in their domestic league the previous season, other teams have to battle through some preliminary qualifying rounds. Here’s the schedule from the main group stage onward.

Round Date(s) Group Matchday 1

September 19/20, 2023

Group Matchday 2

October 3/4, 2023

Group Matchday 3

October 24/25, 2023

Group Matchday 4

November 7/8, 2023

Group Matchday 5

November 28/29, 2023

Group Matchday 6

December 12/13, 2023

Round of 16, 1st Leg

February 13/14/20/21, 2024

Round of 16, 2nd Leg

March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals, 1st Leg

April 9/10, 2024

Quarter-finals, 2nd Leg

April 16/17, 2024

Semi-finals, 1st Leg

April 30/May 1, 2024

Semi-finals, 2nd Leg

May 7/8, 2024

Final

June 1, 2024



All games will be played on Tuesday or Wednesday, apart from the final, which will take place on Saturday. The midweek games will take place either at 12:45 pm EST/9:45 PST or at 3:00 pm EST/12:00 pm PST. The later time will be the most-used slot and will be the sole time slot once the matches are reduced to one per gameday.

FAQs

Does Hulu have the Champions League? Yes, to a limited extent. Hulu includes live CBS and CBS Sports Network in its channel lineup, meaning you have access to some of the Champions League games. This is worth knowing if you already subscribe to Hulu, but the $69.99 monthly subscription is a lot to pay just for the Champions League.

Can you watch Champions League on ESPN Plus? No. ESPN Plus has some soccer coverage but it doesn’t include the UEFA Champions League for the upcoming season.

Where can I watch the Premier League in the USA? There are several options to watch the Premier League in the USA, most notably NBC Sports.

