13 best soccer games and European football games for Android
European football (or soccer as it’s known in the States) is one of the most popular sports in the world. There are hundreds of leagues, thousands of teams, and tens of thousands of players. It’s a phenomenon. There are a ton of soccer apps. However, like most sports, the mobile gaming side of things isn’t great. There are a few gems, though. Most soccer (football) games let you play on the field with your favorite players or sim the game and make you the manager. We have a nice sprinkling of both. Here are the best soccer games and European football games for Android.
The best soccer games for Android
Final Kick
Price: Free to play
Final Kick 2020 is a simple soccer game with an arcade feel. It lets you play a shootout over and over again. Your goal is to score goals. The game features decent graphics, offline tournaments, online multiplayer, weekly tournaments, and simple controls. There isn’t a whole lot to this one. However, that is part of its charm. It’s good for killing a few minutes, although the tournaments can take a while to finish. It is freemium, and that’s probably the worst part about it.
Score! Hero
Price: Free with in-app purchases
Head Football by La Liga 2023
Price: Free to play
Head Soccer La Liga is the official La Liga soccer game in Spain. It’s a fun little arcade game. Two players (or one player versus AI) square off in a one-on-one match. It plays a bit like pong, but in a good way, and you’ll see what we mean when you try it. You can train and improve your players, do a bunch of specialty shots, and even edit characters if you want to. The gameplay is super simple and should only take a couple of play sessions to get down well enough to enjoy the game. It gets updated yearly with rosters and some improvements to previous mechanics.
Dream League Soccer 2024
Price: Free to play
eFootball 2024
Price: Free to play
EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer
Price: Free to play
Ultimate Soccer
Price: Free
New Star Soccer and New Star Manager
Price: Free to play
New Star Soccer and New Star Manager are games from the same developer. Both get regular updates and maintenance, so we’ll include them on this list. New Star Soccer lets you live the life of a single player. You start as a 16-year-old and build yourself up to a soccer star. This includes managing relationships and sponsors, your skills, and more. New Star Manager, by contrast, is a GM mode simulator. You take control of a whole team and control things like the team’s facilities, drama-ridden stars, and other things a general manager might handle. Both games are surprisingly excellent in this genre; you can choose either depending on what kind of soccer game you want.
Rumble Stars
Price: Free to play
Rumble Stars is one of the newer soccer games on the list. It’s an arcade soccer (football) game with colorful graphics, ridiculous abilities, and animals. The game features PvP online gameplay with tons of characters and customizations. You also get clubs, various leagues, and other competitive challenges, and you can even watch game streamers in the game itself. This one requires a network connection, but its arcade goofiness takes the edge off of the competitive aspects of the game. It’s not bad if you want to play to have fun.
Sega Pocket Club Manager
Price: Free to play
Sega Pocket Club Manager is a club manager simulator. Players start with a team in a local league and try to build them up to an international powerhouse. You must scout and train talent, upgrade your stadium, and grow your fanbase. The game also features online PvP, where you can pit your team against other people’s teams. There is even a feature to take pictures of your friends and family members and make them part of your team. It has a lot of gimmicks, but most of them hit well. There are some bugs here and there, and the game’s microtransactions can be a bit bothersome in the late game. Otherwise, the game is pretty good.
Football Strike
Price: Free to play
Soccer Star 24
Price: Free to play
World Soccer League
Price: Free to play
The World Soccer League is a bit of a dark horse on this list. It’s better than most soccer games. However, it doesn’t have a mass reception for games like FIFA or PES. The game features full soccer games, around 120 teams, 2,000 players, four game modes, achievements, leaderboards, and support for 15 languages. The mechanics are simple enough, even if they are a bit slow, and the graphics are above average in this genre. It’s a freemium game because, of course, it is. However, that’s about the worst thing about it.
