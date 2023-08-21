The Italian soccer season is underway, and there’s much to get excited about. The Serie A clubs made a statement on the European stage last season, making up two of the Champions League semi-finalists in the shape of the Milan clubs. And after an emphatic Scudetto win from Napoli in May, the league title is wide open this year. With the arrival of USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to the league, it’s going to be well worth tuning in from the States, but you’ll need to know how to watch Serie A in the USA. We’ve got the answers for you.

Where to watch Serie A in the USA

CBS owns the Serie A broadcast rights in the United States and has dedicated multiple platforms for the new season. The good news is that there is a way that you can catch all 380 league matches if you can squeeze them all into your schedule, but for this, you’ll require a Paramount Plus subscription. The streaming service starts at $5.99 per month for the Paramount Plus Essential tier — not bad for dozens of Italian top-tier soccer each month.

If you don’t want to splash for Paramount, you’ll be able to catch select games throughout the season on other CBS channels, specifically CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo. This former is available with a FuboTV subscription, although given that the cheapest package is $74.99 per month and you’re not getting every match, this will be of more interest to soccer fans who already subscribe to the service. Fans looking to lock in the maximum Serie A coverage at the minimum price will be better suited to Paramount Plus.

What time is Seria A?

Serie A, much like other top European leagues, has matches spread across the week, but there are specific slots that are more frequent. The majority of the games are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday. However, it’s not uncommon to have a match on a Friday evening or even a Monday in Italy. As the season progresses and teams have to juggle multiple competitions, midweek fixtures become more prevalent.

Here are the most common kickoff times for the Serie A 2023-24 season when watching from the USA: Friday: 2:45 pm EST and 11:45 am PST.

Saturday: 12:30 pm/2:45 pm EST, 9:30 am/11:45 am PST.

Sunday: 12:30 pm/2:45 pm EST, 9:30 am/11:45 am PST.

Monday: 2:45 pm EST and 11:45 am PST. For a comprehensive list of Serie A fixtures and to stay updated with any changes in the schedule, you can visit the CBS Sports website.

