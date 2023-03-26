You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number, and it allows for free international calls. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iOS devices.

THE SHORT ANSWER To video call between Android and iPhone, ensure both phones have downloaded the same third-party messaging app, such as WhatsApp. Then add their phone number as a contact and click the camera button to initiate a video call.

How to video call between Android and iPhone One of the most popular apps for video calling on Android and iPhone is WhatsApp. It’s free to download and will automatically sync all your device’s contacts once installed. After syncing your contacts, tap their name to open a chat and select the camera icon in the top right corner.

WhatsApp will start calling them, and you will see your camera feed before they pick up. See our complete guide on video calling on WhatsApp for more information.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Alternatives Most popular social media apps, such as Facebook Messenger or Instagram, will support video calling between Android and iOS. We recommend WhatsApp because it also works as a great SMS messenger on multiple phones, and the video calls are unlimited regardless of country. However, check out our list of the top ten best video chat apps for more options.

FAQs

Can I video call from Android to iPhone? Yes, you can video call between Android and iPhone, but you will need to use a third-party application, such as WhatsApp, which is free to download.

Can you video call on WhatsApp iPhone to Android? Yes, WhatsApp is one of the most reliable third-party applications for secure video calls between Android and iOS.

How do I make a FaceTime call from Android to iPhone? FaceTime is not supported on Android devices. You must use a third-party application such as WhatsApp to make a video call.

Can you do a three-way call with iPhone and Android? Yes, using WhatsApp, you can have a group call with up to 32 participants using an iPhone or Android.

