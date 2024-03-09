10 best video chat apps for Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Video calling is about as easy as it can get these days. You can do it on computers, mobile devices, and even tablets. It’s popular and widespread enough that you even have options. Many options are available for those looking to video chat with their friends or family. Or even strangers if you want. Here are the best video chat apps for Android.

The best video chat apps for Android

Facebook Messenger Price: Free

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular messaging apps on the planet. We know that a lot of people don’t like the app. We agree that it still needs a lot of work. However, so many people use Facebook that Facebook Messenger makes sense. The video chat experience works relatively well. Since most people you know are on Facebook, it’s easier to use this app than to convince everyone to join a new platform. Plus, the new ads rolling out aren’t great. It’s not perfect, but it’s perhaps the most convenient of the video chat apps on this list. At least it’s free.

Discord Price: Free with in-app purchases

Discord is one of the most popular group chat apps out there. It’s mostly made for gamers, but you can start a server and chat with like-minded folks about any topic. The app mostly focuses on group chats, DMs, and voice chats for gamers. However, there is a video chat function should you need one. Of course, both people need to use Discord for it to work, but otherwise, everything went well in our testing.

Google Meet Price: Free

Google Meet facilitates large-group video calls, ensuring minimal lag with exceptional sound and video clarity. It introduces a photo mode and a family-friendly option with doodles, masks, and effects. A Google account lets you host calls with up to 100 participants for an hour via a shared link. For larger gatherings, such as businesses and schools, Google Workspace plans offer capacity for calls with 500 participants and 100,000 viewers. As the successor to Google Duo, Google Meet provides a versatile platform for personal, professional, and community interactions.

JusTalk Price: Free with in-app purchases

JusTalk is another lesser-known video chat app. However, it’s pretty decent. You’ll be able to theme your app as you please. Additionally, you can do things like doodle while in a video call to add a bit of fun to the proceedings. It also features group chats, encryption, and cross-platform support. It’s a decent alternative to Google Meet, where video calls are the primary feature. However, we don’t see it competing favorably with a chat app with video chat features. The app is free to download and use. The in-app purchases are for things like themes and other personalization perks. They don’t affect functionality, really.

Telegram Price: Free

Telegram is a top choice for those prioritizing privacy and speed in their digital interactions, from messaging to file sharing. Its cross-device syncing ensures a seamless transition of social activities across platforms. With no file size restrictions and cloud storage for chat histories, Telegram offers convenience without cluttering your device. Its security is robust, with end-to-end encryption covering all communications, including video calls. Features like adjustable video chat orientations, group calls, and multi-tasking overlays enhance its usability. Moreover, Telegram is free, open-source, and developer-friendly, boasting its desktop application in an era where such offerings are becoming scarce.

Signal Private Messenger Price: Free

Signal Private Messenger is one of the most popular privacy chat apps. It features end-to-end encryption for all messages, voice calls, and video chats between two Signal users. It focuses a lot on individual chats. There are group chat features, but it’s mostly for personal use. This is one of the biggest differences between it and its rival privacy chat app, Telegram. Video calls worked fine in our testing, so we have no trouble recommending them. It’s a neat way to get some encrypted chats as well. The app is also completely free and open source. You can’t really go wrong with it, but there are better video chat apps if you need group video chats.

Skype Price: Free with in-app purchases

Skype is one of the most popular video chat apps for any platform. It has native apps on most platforms, including PC, making it one of the best cross-platform options. The Android app isn’t perfect, but it can usually do the job. You can do group video calls with up to 25 people. The app also features a free text chat and Microsoft and Facebook account integration, and you can even call regular cell phones for a nominal fee. The app still needs work, but it’s definitely better than it was a year or two ago. The cross-platform support is top-notch as well.

Viber Messenger Price: Free with in-app purchases

Viber began life as a voice-calling app. You used to be able to call people on the service along with regular phone calls. It has since evolved into a full-fledged messaging service. You can still make phone calls like before (for a fee). You can also text chat, video call, and more. It also features voice, text, and video call encryption between Viber users. There are a few extra fun features like hidden chats as well. It’s a little bit heavier, similar to Facebook Messenger. However, it’s otherwise not bad. The app isn’t overly popular in the United States, but it is quite popular internationally. The in-app purchases are for things like stickers and other personalization items.

WhatsApp Price: Free

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps ever. It’s one of only a few that can boast over one billion active users. It started as a text chat service before Facebook bought them a while ago. Since then, the app has integrated voice calling, video calling, and many other features. The video calling works quite well; you shouldn’t have any problems using it. Not everyone trusts the app since Facebook runs it. However, if you’re looking for something that works and is stable, this app is good.

Carrier and OME video chatting Price: Free (usually)

As it turns out, OEMs and carriers have taken matters into their own hands for video chatting. Some carriers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, and others, have video calling built into every phone the carrier sells. You can quickly and easily video chat with anyone else using the service. Thus, someone with a Galaxy S7 on T-Mobile and an LG V20 on T-Mobile can video call each other directly from the dialer app like you were making a phone call. They’re a bit restrictive, but they work well when you can use them. We hope these options are expanded over time.

Bonus: Business-level video chat apps Price: Free / Varies

There are plenty of business-level video chat apps out there. They function differently from consumer-level stuff. For instance, there is a larger emphasis on file sharing, attendance taking, and conferencing tools than Skype, WhatsApp, or Google Meet. Google Hangouts is slowly making its way into this genre. Some other good options include Zoom, Cisco Webex Meetings, GoToMeeting, and others. The prices vary, but the software generally works okay. We only recommend these for business use, though. Our list of the best video conferencing apps is at the button above!

If we missed any of the best video chat apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments. Click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists.

