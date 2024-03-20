10 best alternatives to FaceTime on Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Looking for a way to get FaceTime for Android? Unfortunately, no such luck as Apple’s popular video chatting app is only for iOS devices. One of the more difficult tasks when moving from iOS to Android is finding a replacement for the ubiquitous FaceTime.

What makes it tough is that FaceTime is pretty good, and it’s so synonymous with the iOS experience that it’s become a verb. There are a ton of video chatting apps on Android, but none of them have that level of ubiquity. Luckily, some still work very well and compete on a feature-by-feature basis. Here is our list of the best alternatives to FaceTime on Android.

The best alternatives to FaceTime on Android

Facebook Messenger Price: Free

Facebook Messenger is probably the easiest alternative to FaceTime on Android. Many people use Facebook, including most people you know (probably). That means that you can do video calls with people without having to talk many people into using a brand-new service. The app itself is functional, even if it is bloated and annoying. It also works cross-platform, so your iOS, Android, and computer-toting friends can join the fun. We wish Facebook would work on making the app a little less horrible, though. Messenger Lite recently got video chat support. We recommend trying out the Lite version first.

Google Meet Price: Free

Google Meet, a premier video calling app for Android, offers a fun, high-quality way to connect globally with friends, family, and colleagues. With over 5 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, it’s favored for its ease of use and Google’s backing. Users can easily start calls, add contacts, and schedule meetings using their Google account. The app supports virtual backgrounds, effects, and up to 100 participants per call. It also features a collaboration tool similar to FaceTime’s SharePlay, enabling shared experiences like co-watching and listening during calls, making it a comprehensive solution for video communication needs.

Tango Price: Free

Tango, launched in 2009 focusing on Android, offers a robust FaceTime alternative. It excels in hardware optimization, providing smooth user experiences and high-quality calls. Users can make voice and video calls, send texts, and share images over Wi-Fi, bypassing the need for a cellular connection. With over 200 million users, connecting with friends for free is easy. Tango also encourages new user sign-ups through texts and emails. Unlike other platforms, it supports only one-on-one video chats. Beyond communication, Tango is a social network featuring public profiles, news feeds, games, stickers, and more for an enriched interaction experience.

JusTalk Price: Free with in-app purchases

JusTalk is a surprisingly good video chatting service. It boasts decent-quality video on every kind of connection except for 2G. It also allows you to do things like doodling on the screen while you chat, image sharing, and even theming. It also boasts cross-platform support to get your iOS friends in on it. Don’t let the price fool you. This app is free to use. The in-app purchases are for things like themes and other customization features. They are optional. It’s a great alternative to FaceTime on Android.

Signal Private Messenger Price: Free

Signal Private Messenger is an excellent FaceTime alternative for privacy seekers. It features a bunch of stuff, including group chats, video calls, voice calls, and end-to-end encryption for security. The clarity of the video and voice call is good and works quite simply. Telegram would be another excellent option here, but they seem to support video messages only now. In any case, Signal Private Messenger is free, open-source, secure, and one of the better FaceTime alternatives. However, its privacy is its biggest feature. Those who want something a little more fun may want to look elsewhere.

Skype Price: Free / Varies

Skype is the original FaceTime. It’s also one of the best alternatives to it. On top of its excellent cross-platform support (including a native app on some Linux distros), Skype is renowned for its stability, popularity, and many features. You can also text and voice call your Skype contacts entirely free, with an option to buy minutes to call actual phone numbers. You can video with up to ten people if you want to. The only downside is that the official app is a little buggy. It always has been. However, it does work well enough to be a positive experience most of the time. It’s a perfectly acceptable alternative to FaceTime on Android.

Snapchat Price: Free

Snapchat is an odd messaging app but one of the most popular. It uses photo chatting instead of traditional text chatting. However, text, voice, and video chats (with up to 16 people) are also available in the app. The app is free, has neat AR functionality, and has self-destructive messages that are popular with most users.

Viber Price: Free with in-app purchases

Viber is another application that’s been around for a long time. It initially started as a calling app but has since graduated to a messaging client and a place where you can make free video calls. The app boasts over 600 million users worldwide. That’s pretty impressive. There is also a social feature that lets you check the latest happenings worldwide. It even has Android Wear support. Like others, the in-app purchases are optional and mainly for things like stickers. It’s a solid and underrated alternative to FaceTime on Android.

WhatsApp Price: Free

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services out there. It’s an entirely free service that allows you to text chat, voice call, and video call your friends. It’s cross-platform with virtually everything, so it doesn’t matter what your friends have. Additionally, you can send all kinds of stuff. The chats are encrypted, which is positive for the security conscious. It’s an obvious choice, but that doesn’t mean it’s not one of the best alternatives to FaceTime on Android.

Zoom Price: Free / Varies

Zoom is not an alternative to FaceTim but is a decent, cross-platform video chat app. It promotes itself as a business or education platform, but anybody can use it. It supports video chats with up to 100 participants and also includes encryption, screen sharing, and all kinds of other features. For one-on-one conversations, you definitely want something like Google Duo or Facebook Messenger. However, those who want the ability to scale up should consider this one.

If we missed any of the best alternatives to FaceTime on Android, tell us about them in the comments. You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists. Finally, if you want to learn how to FaceTime on Windows and Android, you can read our guide on that, too.

Comments